After dropping 12 of its first 15 matches, the Wetumpka volleyball team needed to find a way to turn its season around before area play started. The Indians got a boost from winning the Stanhope Elmore Invitational then won six of its next eight matches to set up a home game against the Mustangs with a chance to clinch home-court advantage in the Class 6A Area 5 tournament.
The team’s lone senior Ryleigh Hamm stepped to the plate and had one of her biggest matches of the season to lead Wetumpka to a four-set victory. Hamm recorded 14 kills to go along with 24 digs, two blocks and three aces.
“It’s all about her skill and her motivation,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “Even when she makes a mistake, she’s the first one to say ‘move on, next point.’ She keeps the younger players focused and she has just been really important to us.”
Hamm has been the go-to player in Wetumpka’s attack all season but she dealt with some shoulder soreness early which was evident during the team’s losing streak. However, once she got closer to full strength, Wetumpka’s offense turned up a notch and Hamm said she has noticed a difference in her own game as the team continues to build momentum.
“I try to keep myself from getting too excited,” Hamm said. “When I get a kill, I just turn around and get in the huddle and walk back out for the next point. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself but I do notice when I’m having a good game.”
Wetumpka tried to take some of the momentum from clinching the area into Saturday’s ECHS Block Party and Hamm got the opportunity to stand out again. She opened with a 12-kill performance against Holtville and added seven more against Alabama Christian to help Wetumpka earn the five seed in bracket play.
The Indians drew Benjamin Russell in the quarterfinals and Hamm admitted she was looking forward to the possibility of seeing the Wildcats again after losing to them twice earlier in the season. However, it did not go Wetumpka’s way again as the Wildcats won in two sets but Hamm said the experience was valuable for her getting to go up against a strong front row like Benjamin Russell’s.
“It helps me with knowing where to place the ball,” Hamm said. “They have strong blocks and strong hits and they are great with placing the ball. When I know I can’t always rely on my swing against a team like that, I have to know where to place the ball.”
Smith said the team has full confidence in Hamm whether she is taking the big swings at the net or playing defense on the back row. While teammates often look to get the ball to Hamm on the attack, Smith said it’s a little more complex than just Hamm calling for the ball over and over again.
“I don’t know if it’s about knowing to pass her the ball, it’s just that she reads the floor so well that she’s always in the right spot,” Smith said. “It’s definitely a good feeling to have her on your team.”
With less than two weeks to go before area tournaments start, Wetumpka is making sure to hold onto the momentum and energy from its win over Stanhope Elmore. Hamm said the loss to Benjamin Russell will sting for a little bit but she knows there are more important matches coming up.
“This won’t derail us,” Hamm said. “We’re very strong in our area and we really believe that we deserve to win so we will play as hard as we can.”