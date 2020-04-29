While athletes are stuck at home, coaches are taking advantage of available technology to make sure their players are still working despite not being on campus. Teams are still staying active and working together using group workout plans while meeting over video conferences but there is still a missing piece that may be cause for concern.
Typically, an athletic trainer on site or nearby keeping an eye on any potential injuries during team workouts and practices. Now, those professionals are still available to help out from their own clinic but there are challenges to not having immediate help.
“We still want to make sure the players stay safe,” Wetumpka football coach athletic director Tim Perry said. “We talk to them and coach them about their technique. We caution them when they do certain lifts like stepping up on a bench or something like that. We make sure they check whatever they are stepping on to make sure it will not slide out from under them.”
Coaches have kept an eye on their players during workouts using video conferencing but there is only so much they can look for and most of that is based just on personal experience. Fortunately, the video workouts also give the athletic trainers a chance to keep an eye on things when they are available.
“I get to be in there sometimes; it just depends on how things are going in the clinic,” Wetumpka athletic trainer Cody Arant said. “I can see those guys and get a chance to see their forms. A bunch of the coaches monitor their guys as well as they can. You just have to watch their videos to make sure nothing crazy is going on.”
Arant, who works at Phoenix Rehab in Wetumpka, has stayed in contact with several Wetumpka athletes, including one football player who was in the clinic during one of the team’s workouts. While the rest of the team did their own workout, the player in the clinic did his individual rehab work at the same time.
Other programs are dealing with the same issues right now but fortunately, there have not been too many injuries to worry about so far. Tallassee football coach and athletic director Mike Battles said he is more concerned with his players following the social distancing guidelines than he is about them getting hurt in a home workout.
“Those kids have been with us for four months,” Battles said. “They know what they can and can’t do. If we just use common sense, you’re going to be fine. Most of the kids know what they are doing. They have an idea how to properly do lifts. Any of the extra stuff we would be doing, they aren’t going to be able to do at their house anyway.”
While he isn’t currently worried about injured players, Battles said it’s important for players to feel comfortable to reach out when something is wrong. Athletes, especially football players, are used to having extra sets of eyes on them and other people can spot an injury but now that responsibility is on themselves.
“We want to trust them but we also want to keep the lines of communication open for them to feel comfortable telling us they hurt something even on their own,” Perry said. “We want to make sure we know about it. We want to keep them healthy as we can.”
Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford said he had a player call him after rolling an ankle while running in his yard. It was nothing major but Bradford said that communication is important and even more so when the team can’t be together.
“We have a good relationship with all of our kids,” Bradford said. “We text every one of them three or four times a week. That’s important. We want them to be tough but we want to know what they are going through. There’s a fine line to walk there.”
The coaches have always had a responsibility to their players but even during this time, they know the final call should come from a professional. Although athletic trainers and doctors aren’t on site, they are still the ones that make the final call about when an athlete is cleared for more activity.
“That’s going to come from their doctor,” Battles said. “If it hurts, put ice on it and if it still hurts, go to a doctor. That’s about all the expertise I have as a football coach.”