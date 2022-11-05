Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 win over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
With five minutes left in the first half, Saraland’s lead was only 14-7 after Wetumpka’s Nate Rogers scored on a quarterback keeper to cut the lead to one possession.
Saraland head coach Coach Jeff Kelly then called for Williams to catch a long lateral then throw a pass to McWilliams in the end zone on the opposite side of the field. What actually happened was Williams was pressured before he could find McWilliams. So, he scrambled from one side of the field to the other. About 20 seconds later, he cruised into the end zone with a 23-yard touchdown run.
“I caught the ball, but I couldn’t find Santae at first,” Williams said. “By the time I saw him, I thought ‘I’m not sure I’m capable of making that throw.’ I got some great blocks. Once I start scrambling, everybody knows what time it is.”
The sophomore trio of Williams, McWilliams and quarterback K.J. Lacey were at their playmaking best, despite not playing the final 14 minutes.
Williams, the Alabama commit, finished with five rushes for 69 yards and touchdowns of 23 and 15 yards. He also caught 7 passes for 141 yards and touchdown catches of 60 and 47 yards.
McWilliams ran 19 times for 100 yards, including touchdowns of 4 and 43 yards.
Lacey completed 17 of 25 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
The Spartans also got a defensive touchdown when Isaih Bowie recorded a strip sack and sophomore defensive lineman Antonio Coleman ran it in from 25 yards out.
“We have a very determined defense,” Bowie said. “On that play, the tackle blocked down, I read my key and got the sack.”
The Spartans ran for 212 yards and passed for 259.
“We played a team better than us in all three phases tonight,” Wetumpka coach Bear Woods said. “But this season was about an identity change for us. And that happened. I’m proud of these guys. They’re motivated and excited about where we’re going.”
Wetumpka ran the ball 28 times for 128 yards and completed 11-of-22 passes for 131 yards. Star quarterback Rogers ran 20 times for 99 yards and passed for another 131. He scored on runs of 6 and 12 yards.