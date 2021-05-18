It’s fitting for a squad that fought for seven victories in elimination games this postseason that the Elmore County softball team didn’t surrender when faced with a 9-2 deficit in a losers bracket contest at the state tournament.
A home run by third baseman Madelyn Becker and late-game base hits from several other sources gradually cut Alexandria’s lead to four runs Tuesday.
But that’s where it stopped.
Elmore County lost to the Cubs 9-5 in the second round of losers bracket play, ending its 2021 season and the careers of four well-decorated seniors.
“I couldn’t be any prouder,” Elmore County head coach Mark Segrest said. “I would have been happier if we won, but I couldn’t be prouder of what they accomplished. And to be able to fight back through the area and the regional, the losers bracket, and to come out here, and we were one hit away [against Satsuma] from being in the winners bracket final.”
The Panthers’ 9-2 deficit arose after a four-run fifth inning from Alexandria.
Becker blasted her long ball to left-center field on the second pitch of the sixth.
Senior first baseman Madison Britt followed with a double, and scored on an RBI single by outfielder Ashtyn Pannell.
Britt’s batted cleanup for Elmore County all season, posting the team’s second best batting average at .347 and trailing only Becker in home runs with eight.
She added a team-high 45 RBIs. Britt will play collegiate softball at Wallace State-Dothan.
“Madison Britt is just a phenomenal player,” Segrest said. “As you can see a big power hitter. Great attitude, never gives you any issues. We’re gonna miss her bat in the lineup.”
Senior center fielder Kelley Green, the team’s ace defensive outfielder, leadoff hitter and leader in batting average and stolen bases, followed with a one-out single in the seventh inning.
She came around to score the season’s final run on a double by Becker.
Segrest said Green will always hold a special place in his heart. He’s been her coach since seventh grade when the duo was at Edgewood Academy.
“I’ll probably miss her as much as anybody I’ll ever miss coaching,” Segrest said. “I’ve been, probably, the only high school coach she’s ever known. As you can see, just a great player, one of the best teammates that you could ever ask for. She’s going into the military and will make a great soldier and just couldn’t be prouder of her.”
Maci Curlee, a dependable senior pitching option with a 2.33 ERA in 99.1 innings for the Panthers, received her curtain call starting in the fifth inning.
She entered in relief of starter Aubrey Allen tossed 1.1 innings of shutout ball before smacking the single that scored Green in the sixth.
Curlee will join Britt at Wallace State-Dothan.
“Maci Curlee ended up with 11 wins on the year,” Segrest said. “She came in, and we’ve had some other players in and she’s had to share time and she ends up doing a great job for us. Put us in a situation to win every time out. Really proud of her, and looking forward to watching her play at the next level.”
Elmore County’s last senior to play her final high school game Tuesday was second baseman Ebone Pierson.
Pierson bats ninth but proved a spark plug all season for the Panthers, always shouting and celebrating to pick her teammates up. She did a cartwheel when the team defeated Brewbaker Tech to secure a bid in the state tournament Thursday.
She proved the team’s most reliable bunter in postseason competition, laying down a couple in the dirt for base hits in Elmore County’s trio of state tournament games Tuesday.
Like Britt and Curlee, Pierson will play at Wallace State-Dothan at the next level.
“Ebone Pierson made as much improvement as any player I’ve ever had,” Segrest said. “She is the best defensive second baseman I’ve ever had, and she’s a great bunter. She’s got good speed and just a phenomenal athlete.”
The Panthers closed their 2021 season with a 43-15 record, their unlikely run to the state tournament included.
Several key pieces will return in 2022, including Becker, Allen, Pannell, shortstop Anna Catherine Segrest and catcher Ally Orr.
“It’s just a great bunch of young ladies,” Segrest said. “The seniors have done a phenomenal job over the last two years, and really have bought into what we are trying to do as a team, and I wanted them to experience this state tournament. And I’m so happy they were able to do that.”