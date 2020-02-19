Edgewood found its name in the final eight schools competing for both the boys and girls basketball AISA-AA state championships last week but the Wildcats could not claim a trophy in Montgomery. Despite the losses, coach Darryl Free said there were plenty of positives to take from both seasons.
The boys team (17-9) entered the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl with hopes of repeating as state champions and the Wildcats looked poised to return to the title game, leading Lakeside by nine points in the fourth quarter. However, Edgewood was held scoreless in the final 5:50 and turned the ball over on its final six possessions to lose to eventual state champions, 37-33.
“I felt like we did a lot of the things we needed to do at the end to win but there were a lot of factors that went into the end of that game,” Free said. “It just wasn’t in our cards this year. It was Lakeside’s year.”
Edgewood did not reach its win total from last season but Free does not believe it was because of the talent level. Despite losing a couple of key pieces, the Wildcats thought they were capable of playing with anybody in AA and a lot of that had to do with the challenging schedule.
“I knew we were going to have a chance at the end,” Free said. “Our schedule was designed to be tough so we knew there would probably be more losses but that can set you up for success in February if you know how to handle it.”
Robert Stewart continued to be Edgewood’s biggest offensive weapon but opponents brought more pressure on him, forcing the Wildcats to find other options. Kaleb Varner became that guy along with some sharpshooting from Kam Burleson.
“Robert was our main offensive threat,” Free said. “He was the consistent one. The numbers may have been down but that was because defenses focused in on him which opened things up for other people.”
Free said the toughest part of losing in the semifinals was knowing he was losing a successful senior class. Stewart, Burleson and Varner all played their final game along with starting point guard Austin Patrick and Isaac Gordy.
“I told this group that they would always hold a special place to me,” Free said. “Be a part of their journey. As a coach, you want to send them out on top but it doesn’t always work that way. There’s a lesson to be learned from that.”
Free also took over the girls program as it was looking for some success with a young and inexperienced squad. Edgewood (11-14) pushed its way into the Elite 8 before falling to Picens, 37-25.
“It was a lot like my first season with the boys,” Free said. “The first season was about teaching the game of basketball and our system. I thought they did a great job of really starting to understand basketball and the schemes of the game. It was fun to watch them from the beginning of the season to the end of the season.”
The Wildcats had several players who returned after some time off from basketball. Madison White and Grayson Laney both became starters for Edgewood and playing a vital role on both ends.
“They are athletes so I knew they would be able to pick up the game again,” Free said. “They have both played before but just to watch them play together and have some fun. It was just a fun thing to be a part of.”
While the returning experience was welcomed, the Wildcats’ clear leader on the court was seventh-grader Lindsey Brown. She finished as the leading scorer and Free said she kept improving throughout the season.
“Most of the time, she played like she was the oldest kid on the floor,” Free said. “She grew up as a basketball player. We knew there were going to be mistakes made but she adapted her game and she got more explosive.”
Free expected Brown to be the biggest offensive threat but he knew opponents would catch onto her quickly. He started to see other players take on bigger roles late in the season.
“She was our engine of the team and there was no doubt about that,” Free said. “I thought Haylee Brown stepped up and Emma Weldon started shooting the ball well. Each girl got a little bit better and Lindsey knew she could rely on them a lot more. She was confident in everyone else.”