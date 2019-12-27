With the Elmore County Tournament girls basketball championship tied late in the fourth quarter, Elmore County’s Seanna O’Daniel was not feeling the pressure. O’Daniel hadn’t made a field goal yet but she did not hesitate when she saw open space on a fast break, banking in a jumper from 18 feet to give the Panthers their first lead with 1:20 left.
Elmore County (8-8) did not give up the lead again and a late free throw from Kelley Green helped secure a 34-33 victory over Stanhope Elmore to give the Panthers their second consecutive county tournament title.
O’Daniel finished with just three points but Elmore County coach Amy Rachel said she was not surprised when the shot fell because O’Daniel has one of the best shooting forms on the team. While O’Daniel was the hero in the final moments, Elmore County had four other players surpass her on the scoresheet and the Panthers got clutch plays from each of them.
While the offense was sputtering in the first half, the Panthers needed their defense to rise to the occasion. Green and CK Bolton led the way with three steals each in the first two quarters to keep the score close but Stanhope still went into the break with its largest lead of the game, 20-12.
Stanhope Elmore made four 3-pointers in the first half so the Panthers made some adjustments to their defense, switching from a zone, and Rachel said she challenged her players to turn up the energy on both ends of the court.
CJ Thornton got things started quickly with a bucket on the first possession of the half and Bolton responded with four more points to cut the deficit to just one possession, forcing a quick timeout from the Mustangs. Bolton, the tournament MVP, scored 11 points in the second half, including two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and finished with a team-high 14 points to go along with five rebounds and four steals.
Madison Britt tied the game for the first time since the opening tipoff with two free throws the possession before O’Daniel’s game-winning shot. Britt finished with seven points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals.
Rachel said it’s always special to win the county tournament especially when the Panthers get a chance to do it against a Class 6A program and extra special to get it done in front of the home supporters.
Stanhope Elmore (4-3) jumped out to a lead in the first minute with a 3-pointer from Brooke Burkette but turnovers kept the Mustangs from getting a bigger lead in the first half. Jayden Thomas finished with her second consecutive double-double in the tournament, leading Stanhope with 10 points and 16 rebounds to go along with three blocks and two assists.
Kaleiah Hollis was a big factor to Stanhope’s success in the first half, knocking down two 3-pointers, but she got in foul trouble early which limited her minutes. Hollis finished with seven points and eight rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Britt and Hollis were both named to the all-tournament team, joining Bolton, Tallassee’s Jy McKinnon and Wetumpka’s Janae McCall.