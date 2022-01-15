The Wetumpka girls basketball team trailed by as much as 14 points in the second half on Saturday, but the Lady Indians used a furious rally to remain unbeaten in area play.
The Wetumpka girls beat Stanhope Elmore, 48-43, in an AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 matchup. The Lady Indians move to 2-0 in area play after beating Benjamin Russell on Thursday.
Wetumpka trailed in the game, 32-18, midway through the third quarter. But junior guard Zariah Fannin scored all 22 of her game-high points in the second half to lead the team back to victory.
“This team is full of fighters,” Wetumpka coach Jermel Bell said. “We told them at halftime that we’re fighters. This is what we do. The game wasn’t over, we just hadn’t made any shots. We were like 1 of 14 or 1 of 15 in the first half. We told them to keep shooting and it was going to fall. Zariah understood that assignment. Fantastic job for her. It was her night.”
Stanhope took an early lead, 11-9, after the first quarter behind a dominant performance from center Jacey Haynes. Haynes had 5 points and 5 blocks in the frame, stopping nearly every shot attempt in the paint.
She had 7 blocks at halftime, while Kelbi Johnson hit three 3-pointers to give the Lady Mustangs a 24-15 lead at the break.
That lead was pushed to 32-18 in the third quarter after a 8-3 Stanhope run to start the quarter, but then Fannin and the Lady Indians got hot.
Fannin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to only 8 points, then added a layup late in the quarter to cut it to six points. Stanhope still led, 37-31, going into the fourth quarter, but Fannin wasn’t done with her scoring outburst yet.
She hit two more 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter, then another layup cut the lead to one point. Khloe Harris was then fouled and went to the free throw line. She made 1 of her 2 shots, and tied the game at 40 with just under five minutes left.
“What I did was take Zariah off the ball,” Bell said of Fannin’s second half. “When I took her off the ball, it allowed Janae (McCall) to attack and she would attack and then swung the ball to the corner. That gave Zariah an open shot every time. We had a mismatch knowing they had a big trying to run out there and guard the 3-point line.”
Following Harris’ free throw to tie it, Wetumpka took the lead and kept adding to it. Once the Lady Indians pushed their lead out to 6-8 points, they never looked back as they drew fouls in the paint.
Wetumpka was 7 of 11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, including four from Fannin. She finished with a team-high 22 points, while McCall added 11 points and a double-double.