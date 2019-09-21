After just four plays, Elmore County held a 7-0 lead at Holtville on Friday night as the Panthers eyed their ninth consecutive victory over their region rivals. Elmore County even held a 14-13 lead at the break but the Bulldogs stormed out of the locker room in the second half, holding the Panthers to negative-4 yards of total offense in the final 24 minutes.
“We started off real slow,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “I was proud of how our guys responded because we came out in the second half and really set the tone. It started up front on both sides of the football.”
Holtville (3-1, 2-1 Class 4A Region 4) started the second half on offense and had a clear game plan to feed Kolby Potts. The first four plays of the half were handoffs to Potts, who turned it into 43 yards and a touchdown to put the Bulldogs in front for good.
“They out-physicaled us in the second half,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “You could see that. They were just mashing us up front. They had the will, the desire and the effort.”
The Bulldogs were not slowing down as they quickly forced the Panthers back 26 yards on their first drive of the half and took over on Elmore County’s side of the field. Four plays later, Potts found the end zone again and Holtville never looked back.
Holtville started five drives in opposing territory during the second half. The Bulldogs’ average starting field position was the Elmore County 41-yard line while the Panthers averaged starting at their own 33.
“That can be a big momentum swing,” Franklin said. “We were able to get great kick returns and punt returns so special teams was big for us tonight and flipping the field all game.”
After allowing 156 yards rushing in the first half, Holtville’s defense kept the visitors’ wing-T offense in check. Elmore County running backs Keshawn Benson and Lapatrick Brown, who each scored a touchdown, combined for 193 rushing yards but only 36 of them came in the second half.
“We made some adjustments at half time,” Franklin said. “They did some things with their blocking that we weren’t really expecting so we were able to adjust and really shut it down.”
Elmore County (0-4, 0-3) heavily relied on the rushing game but when the passing opportunities came, the Panthers could not give quarterbacks Dylan Weaver and Brody Ward time in the pocket. The Bulldogs recorded five sacks in the game for a total loss of 59 yards.
“That’s my fault,” Cantrell said. “I’m the O-line coach so that’s my fault. We’ll go back to the drawing board and I’ll have those guys coached up.”
Holtville’s offense countered with a strong rushing attack of its own, racking up 208 yards on 34 carries. Potts finished with 138 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Braxton Buck led the Bulldogs through the air, throwing for 92 yards including a 44-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Cox.
“I think we have been one of the best second half teams around,” Franklin said. “We get better as the game goes on. I don’t know why we start so slow but as the game goes and we pick up to speed, we’re a pretty good football team.”
This was the second time this season Elmore County has led in the second half but the Panthers are still searching for their first win of the season. Cantrell said he knows his players will be ready to get back on the field but they have to find a way to play a full 48 minutes in order to get in the win column.
“They brought it to us in the second half,” Cantrell said. “We got a lot of dudes working but we have to work harder. We have a lot of guys playing both ways but there is no excuse. We have to learn how to complete a ball game and play a second half.”