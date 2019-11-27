The Stanhope Elmore football team had high expectations set for itself entering the third season under coach Brian Bradford. After winning the opening game, it appeared some of those expectations were going to be lowered after a 42-0 loss to Prattville but the Mustangs put together a big response, winning six straight games and finished with a 9-3 record.
“We went back and really evaluated the film to see everything going on was a lot of self-inflicted wounds,” Bradford said. “We used that tape as what not to do. We said it all year that we could not hurt ourselves and we started doing that.”
Stanhope’s nine victories were the most wins for the program since 2010 and marked just the second time since 2005 to reach that total. The Mustangs had their sights set on more than just the second round of the postseason but they still claimed their first playoff win since 2010 and Bradford hopes that serves as a building block for the program moving forward.
The Mustangs were led by 17 seniors, the largest senior class Bradford has had at Stanhope. Many of them played a vital role and Bradford said he was glad they could be sent off with a positive season.
“We still have a little bit of a bad taste in our mouth from the last game,” Bradford said. “Other than that, I’m proud of what these guys accomplished this year. This is a special group of kids. They wanted to change the culture and put us back on the map.”
Stanhope thrived behind its rushing attack and its defense for the entire season but there were some question marks entering fall camp in August. While the Mustangs knew what they had in three-year starter Tray Duncan at running back, the quarterback and offensive line remained as a concern.
Shortly before the opening game, Stanhope found itself searching for a new quarterback when presumed starter Jalen Walker was sidelined. However, Bradford found a gem in senior Andrew Rines who fit the system perfectly and contributed 1,300 yards of offense and 19 total touchdowns.
“He really meant everything to us,” Bradford said. “When Jalen got sick and couldn’t go, we didn’t have another quarterback other than really young kids. He stepped in and took over and all of the kids rallied around him. He was our leader the whole year. Without him, we don’t win nine ballgames and that’s just a fact.”
While the backfield got the glory, the offensive line was the key to success for the Mustangs. They had just one starter returning from last season and had two players without varsity experience on the first unit and led the rushing attack to more than 2,000 yards.
“The kids want to have that mindset and be that kind of hard-nosed football team,” Bradford said. “Our plan was to throw the ball more every game but the kids came out, took the mentality and ran with it. They took pride in the fact that we knew the other team would put seven or eight guys in the box and we’re okay with that.”
The offense certainly was the beneficiary of having a loaded defense which finished with two shutouts and allowed 16.8 points per game, Stanhope’s lowest average since 2010. In the Mustangs’ nine wins, the defense allowed a total of 86 points.
“It’s one thing to have a lot of talent over there but also to have the unselfish attitude about all of them,” Bradford said. “Everyone was doing their job and helping everyone else out. They played as a team and the kids bought into that.”