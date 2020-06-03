Editor’s Note: This is part of a series highlighting the accomplishments of every area team’s senior class as their senior seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It culminated in Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Virtual Senior Night, which premiered Saturday. To view that video, visit www.thewetumpkaherald.com.
The 2019 season was a historic one for the Holtville softball program. A trip to the AHSAA Class 4A championship tournament was paired with several individual and team accolades throughout the season as the program started gaining statewide attention.
However, it was never going to be easy to keep that momentum rolling as the Bulldogs lost five seniors, all of whom were starters, and had to go through a coaching change at the same time. The three members of the Class of 2020 were looking at a brand-new team for their final season but that didn’t stop them from putting in the same amount of work they always did.
“Toward the end, they started to lead by example,” Holtville coach Kaelin Dawson said. “It took them a minute to realize their role as a senior and as a leader. The more we played together and more younger girls started trusting them, the more confident they were. I think it was great benefit for the younger girls. I think it was good for them to get to play with this group and to see you have to work really hard to get where they are.”
The pressure of living up to seasons past built at times but Dawson said the seniors had really turned a corner toward the end of the shortened season.
“I think a lot of it had to do that this year’s team wasn’t what they were used to,” Dawson said. “Having new standards for the team and for themselves really pushed them. They couldn’t think about the year before. I think they did a great job of that.”
That mindset helped Brooke Cooper take on a leadership role in a new way. She was already a leader in the past and became one of the team’s best players, being selected for the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game in 2019 However, it was mentality that helped her grow as senior.
“She did what she had to do,” Dawson said. “For what we had as a team, she did a fantastic job. The results weren’t always what we wanted but she took ownership of that. That is what drew the younger players to her. She never blamed anyone else.”
Bella Farmer is on her way to playing Division I softball at South Alabama and Dawson said that was huge for some of the younger girls to see what it takes to reach that level. Farmer showed off plenty of skills during her career but it takes more than just raw talent to reach the next level.
“She showed a lot of perseverance,” Dawson said. “She isn’t a loud person but to be able to come out in a game and show off all of her skills. She was working when no one else was watching then she came out and did her job. I think she is going to do a great job at South because of that work ethic.”
Katie Henley was an off-and-on starter at first base for three seasons and Dawson said that caused some frustrations at times. However, Henley often understood the lineup changes and never stopped working to earn her spot back.
“When she was given those opportunities to stand up, she did a great job,” Dawson said. “She took adversity much better than anyone else on the team and I commend her for that. There were some things she didn’t like but she overcame that and that’s what life is about. She had the biggest heart about it and I’m very proud of her for that.”
Those three seniors also really helped Dawson transition to Holtville, which was her first high school coaching gig. Despite coaching only 10 games this season, Dawson said the impact of this senior class will not be forgotten.
“They gave me my first win as a head coach and that means so much to me,” Dawson said. “A lot of it had to do with their leadership in that game. I hate I didn’t get to spend more but I’m thankful for the time I did get.”