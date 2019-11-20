The decision had already been made this summer but Wetumpka’s Seth Johnson made things official Thursday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Troy next year. Johnson originally got the offer after a high school showcase at Troy in June and he selected the Trojans over other schools including North Alabama and Harding.
“I decided about two weeks after they made the offer,” Johnson said. “Troy just fit me the best. They have a really good program and great coaches. I wanted to go to a D1 school for the schoolwork aspect and I wanted to stay closer to home.”
Johnson quickly started gaining the attention of college coaches after bursting onto the scene in his first season with Wetumpka. He earned the Elmore County Player of the Year honors and he represented the Indians in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Game.
As a junior, Johnson led Wetumpka in hits, runs, RBIs and home runs while recording a .460 batting average.
“Coach (Mark) Smartt at Troy stayed in touch with me through the whole recruiting process,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “He really likes what Seth can do at the plate. He’s got a great left-handed swing. He can be a middle of the order kind of guy for them.”
Johnson also pitched for Wetumpka last year but he has been nursing a shoulder injury in the offseason so it’s unclear whether he will pitch for the Indians as a senior. However, Johnson said the plan is just to play outfield and hit in college either way.
“The biggest thing for him is to get 100 percent healthy,” Dismukes said. “If he can keep working hard, he has a career ahead of him.”
Dismukes said he believes Johnson has what it takes to go beyond the college level. Johnson aspires to get drafted to the MLB but he knows there will be a lot of work to be done at Troy before he can be ready for that.
Troy has had 59 players picked in the MLB Draft in program history, including four since Smartt took over in 2016.
“I want to stay at Troy for as long as it takes,” Johnson said. “I have to get in the weight room and get stronger. The main reason I went to Troy was because I know they will help me get there.”