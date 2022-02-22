The Wetumpka wrestling team, along with wrestlers from Stanhope Elmore, Holtville and Elmore County, turned in quality finishes in the AHSAA state championship this weekend.
All four teams participated in the state championship wrestling tournaments held in Huntsville. Wetumpka finished the highest out of all the teams in Elmore County. The Indians sent six total wrestlers to the state championship and four of them earned medals.
Junior Chad Strickland finished in third place in the 120 pound weight class, sophomore Noah Smith finished third in the 126 pound weight class, sophomore Christian Preston finished sixth in the 195 pound weight class, and sophomore Willie Cox finished fifth in the 285 pound weight class.
Kaleb Robinson and Roman McWilliams both participated in the tournament but did not medal.
“I was really impressed with the guys,” Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said. “Some of the guys, like Willie, were there for the first time ever. So seeing them not get caught up in the moment was impressive and they fought hard. A bunch of the matches we lost were really close. Chad and Willie both lost their semifinals matches by one point. It was good to see them fight back and still place on the back side.”
While both Strickland and Cox lost by one point in their semifinal match, Smith was forced to medically forfeit his semifinal. His opponent had Smith in a move, and the move hurt Smith’s ribs.
He iced his ribs down and pushed through the pain, and went on to win his next two matches in the consolation bracket to claim third place in the tournament.
For Stanhope Elmore, the Mustangs had two wrestlers medal in the tournament. Senior Caleb Foster, who entered the tournament undefeated on the season, finished fourth in the 285 pound weight class.
Foster won his first match of the tournament by a pin, but lost in the second round of the winner’s bracket by decision. Foster then went on to win three straight matches in the consolation round, but lost in the third-place match to secure his fourth place finish.
Connor Russo finished in sixth place in the 160 pound weight class. Russo won his first two matches of the tournament to reach the semifinals round, but was pinned and declared unable to continue due to concussion symptoms following the semifinals. He went on to place sixth.
Jared Cherry Daniel and Kristian Seals both participated in the tournament, but did not medal.
Elmore County’s Ramon Lozada entered the state championships as one of the favorites to win in the 113 pound weight class, and he had a good weekend of wrestling. He won his first two matches of the tournament but fell in the semifinals by decision.
He then lost his first match in the consolation bracket but won the fifth place match.
Holtville’s Brady Goodwin also participated in the championships but lost his first two matches of the tournament and did not medal.