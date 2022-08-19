The Stanhope Elmore football team came up just short in their 2022 season opener.
Shades Valley defeated Stanhope Elmore, 20-13, in Millbrook on Friday night. The Mustangs led by a point, 13-12, late in the fourth quarter but gave up a passing touchdown and two-point conversion with three minutes left in the game.
On the next possession, the Mustangs marched down the field and got all the way to the Shades Valley five-yard line in the closing seconds before turning the ball over on downs. The Mustangs threw back-to-back incomplete passes to end the game.
“I thought we played hard and the kids did what we asked, but we just didn’t make plays in pressure situations and they did,” Stanhope Elmore head coach Brian Bradford said. “We weren’t able to score when we should have and we didn’t get stops on a few fourth down conversions. We gave up too many penalties. We were in a position to win like we wanted to be, but just came up short in the end.”
Shades Valley took the first lead of the game on a eight-yard touchdown run by Steve Brown, but the extra point was missed. Stanhope quickly responded and took the lead, 7-6, on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Bryant to Jackson Thomas.
The Mounties scored again right before the half to take a 12-7 lead, and that lead held until early in the fourth quarter.
On the first two plays of the fourth quarter, Stanhope used a 18-yard pass to get into the red zone, then Bryant and Thomas connected for a second time to take a 13-12 lead.
On Shades Valley’s next drive, Brown connected with receiver Christian Thomas for a 28-yard touchdown. The Mounties connected on the two-point conversion to lead, 20-13.
Stanhope took the ball down the field, but stalled out inside the 10-yard line. Bryant’s pass to Thomas on fourth down fell just short and Shades Valley left Millbrook with a Week One victory.
“We were right there with about 30 seconds left and just couldn’t make it,” Bradford said. “We should’ve won the game but we didn’t.”
Bryant finished the game 28 of 44 passing for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Davion Thomas had 119 rushing yards on 16 carries. Thomas had 12 catches for 162 yards and both touchdowns.