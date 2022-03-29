Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.