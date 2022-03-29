Jaxon Shineflew and the Wetumpka baseball team started area play with a big win on Tuesday night.
Shineflew, a junior left-handed pitcher and South Alabama commit, pitched 6 1/3 innings of shutout baseball as Wetumpka beat Stanhope Elmore, 3-0, in the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 matchup.
Shine flew allowed only three hits, walked three, and struck out eight Mustangs on his way to a gem. After allowing two base runners in the seventh inning, he was pulled and Troy signee Kyle Morrison struck out two batters to conserve the shutout.
“I got Jaxon Shineflew,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said of Shineflew’s night. “He’s been like that for two years tonight. You know what you’re going to get with him on the mound. He pounded the zone and made some big pitches. It’s hard to win when you don’t score, and that’s what Shineflew did. He didn’t want to come out, but he did what he does out there for 6 1/3 innings.”
Stanhope pitcher Colin Woodham also pitched a good game, but Wetumpka was able to take the lead on him as early as the first inning and never looked back behind Shineflew.
In the bottom of the first inning, Morrison led off the game with a walk, then a fielder’s choice put Doug Johnson at first with two outs. Catcher Garrit Terrell then, on a 3-1 count, drove a double off the fence in right field to score Johnson from first.
That was the only run Wetumpka scored until the fifth, when Ty Brooks led off the inning with an infield single that he beat out by diving to first base. Following a walk, Terrell stepped back into the batter’s box and drove in his second run of the game with an RBI single to put the Indians up, 2-0.
“I was just trying to stay relaxed,” Terrell said of his approach. “I knew I had to get the job done for my teammates. I saw the ball early out of his hand. I saw the ball the whole time. It was nothing special to me.”
After Wetumpka went up 2-0, Shineflew came back out and retired six of the next seven batters, three via strikeout. Zach Stevens was able to single off Shineflew in the sixth, but Shineflew battled back and struck out the side.
“Everything was working for him,” Terrell said of Shineflew. “He’s a pitcher that you just get back there behind the plate, and if you call a good game, he’s gonna pitch a good game.”
The two teams will wrap up their three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Stanhope Elmore with a double header beginning at 4:30. Both teams only used two pitchers on Tuesday, so both pitching staffs are loaded to close out the series.
Wetumpka has had plenty of success on the road this season, going 7-0 up to this point, while Stanhope Elmore is also undefeated at home. The Mustangs are 7-0 at Furlow Field.
“I like our chances to win the series, we just have to find a way to get those timely hits,” Stanhope Elmore coach Kaleb Shuman said. “We have to take pride in our two-strike approach and just find a way to get some runs. Our pitchers are keeping us in the game, and we have to give them a little bit of help.”