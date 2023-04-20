Wetumpka at Helena
Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.
Wetumpka, which has been on the wrong end of the injury bug for most of this season, enters the Class 6A playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of Area 3. The Indians will make the trek up to Helena (11-13).
The two teams have faced each other once this season, with Wetumpka winning 9-6 on March 23. The Huskies, however, have found their stride since that loss and have won seven of their last nine games.
“They’re a very good team,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “They have a deep lineup that competes at the plate with every pitcher. Their first five hitters are really good and it's tough to pitch to them. They were tough outs every at-bat the first time. They have two or three really good pitchers. We didn’t see their top two arms the first time, but we know those guys can pound the strike zone.”
Wetumpka looks to be without its top three starters on the mound this week. South Alabama commit Jaxon Shineflew and Kurtis Schuyler, the Indians’ top two arms, have combined for only 26 innings this season.
The Indians will need some other guys, like Trent Harris, to step up and fill those roles if they look to advance deep in the playoffs.
Harris looked sharp in his last outing against Stanhope Elmore last week. Despite taking the loss, he pitched 5 ⅔ innings and allowed no earned runs and only five hits. Dismukes is looking for him to pitch well again.
“I hope I can get a repeat performance from him because if we can do that, I think we can come out on the winning side,” Dismukes said. “If he can pitch like he did last week and throw strikes, he’s going to give us a chance to win the game.”