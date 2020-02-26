Wetumpka’s roster already has a significant lack of experience on most nights but the girls soccer team saw its available experience take a further hit for Friday’s home opener against Russell County. Wetumpka was down two starters as Hailey Holbert and Morgan Sims were out with an injury and the flu, respectively, and it proved to be a factor as Russell County came away with a 3-1 victory.
“Our leadership was on the bench,” Wetumpka coach Jessica Holbert said. “We haven’t had a lot of good on-the-field practice because of the weather. We haven’t really played since that tournament so I expected to have some ups and downs.”
Wetumpka (2-0-2) was on the back foot for most of the night as Russell County jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in an 11-minute span in the first half.
The response did not come until the final moments as Wetumpka could not find its sense of urgency after going behind. It did not register a shot on target until the 71st minute and struggled to stay onside against Russell County’s high line.
“You have to be mentally tough and you have to keep trying,” Holbert said. “We may have a practice where I just roll the ball out and the first person who gets it doesn’t have to play anymore. If you want it, go get the ball.”
Holbert still found positives from the night as Wetumpka looks to build with Class 6A Section 3 play quickly approaching. Goalkeeper Madison Milton kept her team in the game for most of the night, recording 13 saves against the Warriors.
“Without her performance, we may not have been there,” Holbert said. “She was getting frustrated too and seeing the same things we were seeing. She was physically tired but she did amazing.”
When Wetumpka did threaten on offense, much of the play went through forward Kayla Davis and midfielder Jocelyn Ziglar. Davis hit the post in the first half but struggled against the speed on Russell County’s defense.
Ziglar started on the left wing in the first half, pushing the attack in the open spaces against a narrow formation from the Warriors. She moved to the middle in the second half and kept working, eventually getting rewarded with a goal in the 78th minute to give Wetumpka one final chance.
“(Ziglar) has done very well for us,” Holbert said. “I told her before the season we would rely on her a lot and she has really stepped up. She has been more physical and aggressive which is something I think she missed last season. She had a very good game.”
Russell County (4-0-3) secured the win with another goal in the final minute.
Wetumpka had some other silver linings with Holbert and Sims being out of commission as Holbert got to use an extended bench to fill some roles. One of them, reserve goalkeeper Jeweliana Holton, was subbed in at forward late and made an impact, including recording a shot on target.
“I see we can put (Holton) in on offense and she can do well,” Holbert said. “Some of the other girls who had to go in and out was a good thing. They all rely on each other and no one is selfish so I think they play together better.”