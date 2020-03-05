Between nearly every inning and after every key game situation, it seems Stanhope Elmore coach Kaleb Shuman can be heard saying something along the lines of, “OK, what can we learn from this?” or “Let’s use this to get better.”
Shuman is in his first year as head baseball coach of the Mustangs and he’s trying to rebuild a program that’s been struggling of late. With so many youngsters on the roster, Shuman wants to make sure they’re always looking to learn, even if that’s during a loss.
“The goal No. 1 for coaches is they should be teachers,” Shuman said. “Just like we teach in school, we’re supposed to teach this game but not just about this game but things that go along with it and how it will prepare them for later. (I’m) just using all the ins and outs of these games to show them that they can do better and prepare them mentally. It’s about their body language, the way they talk to each other and the way they treat each other.”
There were certainly a lot of lessons to be learned from Stanhope’s 11-8 loss against Benjamin Russell on Friday night. One of the most valuable things Shuman got a chance to teach his team was how to respond after a bad inning.
Trailing 5-1 midway through the fifth, Benjamin Russell exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the frame.
After a leadoff error and an out, the Wildcats finally found their bats as Cade Brooks and Ty Brown hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Then with two outs, BRHS kept things going with doubles from Carter Smith and Denzel Greene, singles by Colby Riddle and Ryan Willis and another Mustang error.
Stanhope quickly saw its 5-1 lead turn into an 8-5 deficit, but instead of hanging up their bats, the Mustangs went right back to work.
“I told them there is always going to be ups and downs in everything and baseball is no different,” Shuman said. “It’s a game of imperfections and you’re going to have peaks and valleys. You have to have fun regardless of whether you’re up or you’re down. It’s easy to have fun when you’re up 5-1 but can you still have fun when you’re down 8-5?”
Three runs tied the game in Stanhope’s favor again but the Mustangs couldn’t quite hold onto the lead as Benjamin Russell’s offense proved too strong in the end. But Shuman was still impressed with how his team battled back after that one bad frame.
“They’re buying in better than I could have ever expected,” Shuman said. “We’re competitive and now we’re going to find a way to get over that last hump and we’re going to find a way to win these games.”
It could’ve gotten out of hand a lot earlier if it weren’t for Stanhope’s strong defense. Although the Mustangs finished with three errors, they made a lot of highlight-worthy plays early on, especially in the infield, that helped keep BRHS off the scoreboard early sans a Young home run in the third inning.
“Defensively, that was one of my biggest concerns,” Shuman said. “I was told that they weren’t very good defensively when I got here, but we’ve worked on it. If you simplify the game and get good at playing catch, you typically make less errors. That’s how it’s been so far. They take pride in playing catch now, so when you focus on that, you clean up a lot of mistakes you make in the field.”
Even Benjamin Russell coach Richy Brooks took notice of Stanhope’s improved infield play.
“Their infield played really good defense,” Brooks said. “They’re a much better team (than they were last year). He’s done a good job with them.”