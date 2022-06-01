Six baseball and softball players from around Elmore County have been selected to play in the 2022 AHSAA North-South All-Star games.
Brandon Dean, the Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA), announced the rosters for the two games on Tuesday.
The All-Star games consist of 2023 rising seniors and were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations from AHSAA member school coaches.
The AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Week will be July 18-22 in Montgomery.
In baseball, both the North and South teams will consist of 18 players from across the state. On the South team, four rising seniors from Elmore County made the cut.
Wetumpka shortstop Ty Brooks and pitcher Jaxon Shineflew are on the team, while Holtville shortstop Sam Silas and Stanhope Elmore shortstop and pitcher Zach Stevens round out the team.
All four players had stellar junior seasons this past year.
Brooks, a South Alabama commit, hit .416 this past season with 32 hits, 22 RBIs, 23 walks, five doubles, five triples, 12 stolen bases and 42 runs scored. He only struck out eight times all season.
Shineflew, the Indians’ ace and also a South Alabama commit, went 7-1 on the year with a 1.02 ERA and allowed only eight earned runs the entire year. He struck out 79 batters in 46.1 innings and allowed 28 hits and 16 walks.
Silas, who is committed to Jacksonville State, hit .401 this season with 55 hits, nine doubles, five triples, one home run, 40 RBIs, 49 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases. He helped lead Holtville to a state championship appearance in Class 5A.
Stevens, also committed to South Alabama, was one of the top two-way players in the county. On the mound, he had a 2.74 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 59 innings. He averaged 10.1 strikeouts per seven innings. At the plate, he hit .330 with 37 hits, 12 doubles, two home runs, 21 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 16 stolen bases.
“This is an outstanding group of baseball standouts and coaches from our member schools,” said Dean. “We are proud to announce these teams and look forward to watching them in the All-Star competition set for the All-Star Sports Week this summer.”
In the softball All-Star game, two players from Elmore County were selected for the South roster, while Elmore County coach Mark Segrest will be one of the two coaches on the South team.
Segrest has led Elmore County to back-to-back state tournament appearances and nearly 100 wins in the three seasons he has been head coach for the Lady Panthers.
He will coach his daughter, Anna Catherine Segrest, in the All-Star game. Segrest, a middle-infielder for the Lady Panthers, is joined by Wetumpka shortstop Ashlynn Campbell on the roster.
Segrest, in 52 games this year, hit .420 with 73 hits, 53 RBIs, 21 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 51 runs scored this year. Segrest also led the team in stolen bases, going 19 for 19 on the year.
Campbell, a Purdue commit, hit .537 with a team-high 86 hits, eight doubles, 10 triples, one home run, 22 RBIs, 75 runs scored, and a whopping 55 stolen bases.