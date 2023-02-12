Sixteen wrestlers from across the county qualified for the state championship wrestling meet next weekend.
All four county schools competed this weekend in the AHSAA Wrestling Sectionals at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery this weekend. In total, 16 wrestlers across the four schools advanced to the state wrestling meet.
Wetumpka and Elmore County each had six wrestlers qualify for state, while Holtville and Stanhope Elmore will send two wrestlers each.
The state championships will be held in Huntsville this Friday and Saturday.
Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore, both competing in Class 6A, finished their matches early on Saturday morning. The Indians had six wrestlers qualify in their respective weight classes. Among those six, there were three first-place finishers, one second-place finisher, and two other qualifiers.
The three wrestlers who grabbed first place finishes were Ramon Lozada in the 113-pound weight class, Christian Preston in the 220-pound class, and Willie Cox in the heavyweight class.
Chad Strickland finished second overall in the 138-pound class, while Roman McWilliams and Melvin Owens both qualified by finishing in the Top 6 in their class.
“We battled this weekend,” Wetumpka wrestling coach Josh Highland said. “Yesterday, we had some things that didn’t go our way and you could see it really affect the guys yesterday. But they came back and they battled. For the guys who came back to come out and wrestled the way they did, it was awesome.”
Stanhope had two wrestlers qualify. Connor Russo, participating in the 170-pound class, finished 2nd in his weight class after suffering his first loss of the season. Russo didn’t give a takedown during the entire match, but lost 4-2 after two stalling calls and a leg lock call.
Kristian Seals also qualified in the 145-pound weight class after going 3-1 on the day.
In Class 5A, Elmore County had six qualifiers and Holtville had two.
For Holtville, Brady Goodwin finished first in his weight class with a 6-4 decision win in the 160-pound finals. He will be joined next weekend by teammate Hunter Chavis, who finished fourth in the 182-pound class.
Elmore County had one winner, two runner-ups, and three more qualifiers. Carson Thomas, wrestling in the 145-pound class, was in a back-and-forth match in the finals but ultimately scored a takedown midway through the second period.
Tyler Payton (152) and Myles Eyerly (285) each earned second-place finishes, while Clark Wood (182) placed third and Stran Webb (106) and Shawn Colvin (138) each finished fourth.