The AHSAA state wrestling championships will have a strong presence from Elmore County in it this weekend.
Sixteen wrestlers from across Elmore County will compete in the state championships in Huntsville from Thursday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb. 19. All 16 wrestlers qualified by placing in the Top 8 wrestlers in their respective weight classes.
Three of the 16 wrestlers - Wetumpka’s Chad Strickland (120 pounds), Elmore County’s Ramon Lozada (113) and Stanhope Elmore’s Caleb Foster (285 pounds) - not only qualified but also won their super section tournament championship.
The entire field from Elmore County that qualified for the championship is as follows.
Holtville: Brady Goodwin (152).
Elmore County: Lozada (113).
Tallassee: Brendan Emfinger (120), Bry Hathcock (126), Land Bell (132), Christian McCary (160).
Stanhope Elmore: Jared Cherry Daniel (132), Kristian Seals (138), Connor Russo (160), Foster (285).
Wetumpka: Roman McWilliams (106), Strickland (120), Noah Smith (126), Kaleb Robinson (170), Christian Preston (195), Willie Cox (285).
In the super sectional championship this weekend, Wetumpka’s team placed sixth overall in AHSAA Class 6A south. The team tallied 125 total points and three players finish in first or second place.
Strickland was the lone championship winner for the Indians, beating Homewood’s Graham Miner by decision, 5-2. With the win, Strickland moves to 39-2 on the year and will be one of the favorites to win the 6A championship in the 120 weight class this weekend.
“I was really impressed with a bunch of the young guys,” Wetumpka wrestling coach Anthony Byrd said. “This was the first time ever wrestling for at the sectional tournament for a lot of the guys. Chad is really, really focused right now and the difference between this year and the last two is that he just doesn’t care who he’s wrestling against. He’s just focused on going out there and doing his best.”
Stanhope had four players qualify for the state championship, and they finished just outside the Top 10 in the team standings. Foster was the lone champion for the Mustangs, beating Wetumpka’s Willie Cox by decision, 5-0, in the sectional championship.
Foster has not wrestled the entire season due to being injured late in football season, but the 285-pounder has not lost a match this year and is currently 15-0 entering the state championship.
Russo was the only other Mustang to reach the championship match, but lost to Mountain Brook’s Gray Ortis by major decision, 17-8. Russo (42-3) and Ortis (55-1) are expected to meet again in the 160-pound overall championship.
“With the adversity and all the injuries we’ve faced this year, it was a great finish for our guys this season,” Stanhope coach Hunter Adams said. “Connor has been outstanding all year and we knew that he’d make a run. He went his last 22 matches without surrendering a point, which was impressive. Caleb’s had a short season and didn’t get cleared to wrestle until after Christmas, and he’s really come on down the stretch. With him being a big physical athlete, his natural abilities play well for the sport.”
Elmore County’s Ramon Lozada was the only Panther to qualify for the state championship, and he won the sectional championship in spectacular fashion. He beat Pike Road’s John Duncan by decision, 7-3, in the championship.
It was sweet revenge for Lozada (25-2), as both of his losses this season have come from Duncan earlier in the year.
“He’s wrestled hard all year,” Elmore County coach Mason Thornton said. “He brought his A-game. He had a really tough match with a kid from Homewood in the semifinals, and he won that match on a last-second reversal. he’s had the skill and the tools all year, we’ve just been working on his gas tank. He didn’t give up in the semifinals and it paid off for him in the finals.