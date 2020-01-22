It usually takes a lot of size to play in the post in Class 6A but Wetumpka’s Stone Minnifield is proving to himself and others it’s about more than that. Minnifield is listed at 6-foot-0 and eight other players on Wetumpka’s boys basketball roster stand taller than him.
However, Minnifield is the leading rebounder and he has been a force in the paint on both ends.
“Stone just has that in him anyway,” Wetumpka coach Byron Gaskin said. “He’s not the biggest guy in the post but he can jump with anybody and he’s as strong as an ox. It’s hard to stop him.”
Minnifield wasted no time pushing himself into the starting lineup and Gaskin was not surprised to see the sophomore make an impact right away. But he did admit he has gotten more production from Minnifield than he expected.
“He’s had a bigger role on offense and defense,” Gaskin said. “He’s shocked me a little bit with his scoring ability because I thought he was just going to be a pillar on defense. He’s so active around the rim on both ends; he’s almost averaging a double-double.”
Wetumpka has gotten plenty of production from leading scorer Tyquan Rawls but it has needed to find consistency from other options. Zeylin Hooks and Minnifield have picked up that torch and are helping Wetumpka turn a corner at the right time.
Minnifield has averaged 12.3 points over a seven-game stretch, helping Wetumpka grab four wins in the process. He posted 13 points and seven rebounds in last Wednesday’s 53-39 win over Prattville. Minnifield scored eight of his points in the second half to help erase a halftime deficit.
“We had to box out a little bit more and play good defense,” Minnifield said. “We knew we weren’t scoring that well in the first half so we had to come out hot and just keep driving the ball.”
Rawls and Minnifield combined for 20 points in the final two quarters, outscoring the Lions on their own. They finished with 33 total points, 16 rebounds, six steals and two assists.
“That’s the game plan for us for a lot of games,” Gaskin said. “If we can get both of those two guys going big in one night, we should be unstoppable. We want to get those guys touches and open shots.”
While Rawls is undoubtedly the go-to player for Wetumpka when it needs a basket, Minnifield has embraced a bigger role than he expected to have.
“My job is to get boards and score a little bit,” Minnifield said. “You just have to work really hard. I just had to get in the gym more and practice those drives. You have to have confidence with the ball.”
Gaskin has seen the hard work from Minnifield and it makes the coaching staff wish he could teach the other post players to work that hard in the paint. However, Gaskin knows having Minnifield as a forward allows Wetumpka to take on different looks without one of the bigger guys on the floor.
“That allows you to play with the lineups a little bit,” Gaskin said. “You can play Stone at the five sometimes because he plays so big but really, you’re playing small. You can get five guards on the court and that’s a blessing to have.”