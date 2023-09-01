Wetumpka dug itself into too deep of a hole on Friday night.
Wetumpka lost to visiting Class 7A Baker, 33-17, in a non-division matchup at the Wetumpka Sports Complex. The Indians (0-2) fell behind, 20-3, just three minutes into the second quarter and could never claw themselves out of the deficit.
The Indians have now fallen behind by three touchdowns in back-to-back weeks after doing so to Benjamin Russell last week in the season opener.
“We’ve got young guys across the board and this is experience for them,” head coach Bear Woods said. “Last week was the first for a lot of guys and today was the second for them. We’ve really gotten a season’s worth of adversity in the first two games with just the flow of the game. For us to fight back and keep it a game, we’re proud of the kids. But we have to handle things better early in the football game.”
Special team woes haunted the Indians on Friday night.
After Baker went up 7-0 following a Nate Rogers interception, Wetumpka drove down the field and stalled in the red zone. The Indians settled for a field goal attempt, but the kick came up just short.
Baker’s four-star quarterback Josh Flowers, who is committed to Mississippi State, then drove the Hornets back down the field and scored a short touchdown run to go up, 13-0.
Wetumpka’s Gabe Myrick was able to connect on his second field goal, a 34-yard kick, to get the Indians on the board, but the momentum was short lived.
On the following kickoff, Baker’s Bryce Cain returned the kick 85 yards for a touchdown and Baker led, 20-3.
Wetumpka cut the lead in half on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Nate Rogers to Evan Dillard, but the Indians’ attempt to make it a one-score game just before the half failed as Myrick missed another field goal.
Baker took a 20-10 lead into half, then made it a 27-10 lead just 90 seconds into the third quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Rod Taylor.
“In back-to-back weeks, we’ve been kicking it to a Division I football player,” Woods said. “We’re not trying to kick it to them, but they’re getting it. You can see the talent level of those players when they get the ball. But the missed field goals are the growing pains of a new kicker. He’s had some opportunities and we’re going to keep putting him in positions to be successful.”
After falling behind 17 points early in the third quarter, the two teams went on to trade touchdowns the rest of the game. Wetumpka cut the lead to 27-17 on a Rogers touchdown run, but Taylor’s third touchdown run of the game put it away for Baker.
Despite giving up four rushing touchdowns, Wetumpka’s defense found some success. The Indians gave up a touchdown on short field position following a touchdown, and a kickoff return.
The Indians also forced a turnover on a goal line stand and set up a scoring drive on a long fumble recovery by Micah Bigelow.
“We can do much better tackling and we will,” Woods said. “It’s hard to get upset at the guys with them finding themselves in the situations they have in back-to-back weeks. The positive for our defense is we are taking the ball away. We are forcing turnovers and that’s going to give us a chance.”
Wetumpka will be back at home next week to begin Class 6A, Area 2 play against Pike Road.