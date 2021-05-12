The AHSAA Tuscaloosa regional softball tournament got underway Wednesday, and three Elmore County area teams, two in Class 5A and one in Class 6A took the field to battle for a state tournament spot.
Tallassee defeated Marbury 8-1 behind a stellar performance from pitcher Chloe Davidson, while Wetumpka and Elmore County both entered the losers bracket after each surrendered multiple home runs.
Tallassee
Davidson did it all in Tallassee’s victory over Marbury.
In the circle, she pitched the complete game and allowed just one hit while striking out five opposing hitters.
In the batter’s box, she led the way with three RBIs for the Tigers, finishing 2-for-4 as the Tigers cruised away from the Bulldogs 8-1 to advance to round two in the winners’ bracket at regionals.
“I just had to take a deep breath,” Davidson said about how she handled her nerves. “My teammates had my back, they told me I had it. Once we started hitting the ball, the pressure went off.”
Davidson gave Tallassee its initial lead on a sacrifice fly, after which Marbury’s Taylor Quattlebaum responded with an RBI single to score the team’s lone run.
The Tigers picked up two runs in the third before exploding for four runs in the sixth. Chloe Baynes tripled home a run then scored on a single by Davidson, Belle Haynes doubled home Davidson and also scored on a groundout by Brooke Royster.
“At the start of the game, everybody had a lot of pressure on them,” Tallassee head coach Pat Love said. “This is the postseason, you’ve gotta survive and move on. And that’s a good pitcher over there. She got the rise ball working really well. What we did is settle down and go deeper into counts. We laid off the rise ball, we made her throw a fastball.”
Tallassee won’t dwell on its performance in the first round, Love said. The team is still multiple wins away from a spot in the state tournament.
“Let’s get ready for the next one,” Love said about his message to the Tigers.
Elmore County
Brewbaker Tech had amassed 40 home runs in 38 games entering Wednesday, and unfortunately for Elmore County, that power couldn’t be suppressed for seven complete innings.
After inching out to a 2-0 lead through five innings, the Panthers lost to the Rams 6-2 after the latter team posted two home runs and scored six times in the sixth.
“I knew we needed to stay away from the long ball,” Elmore County head coach Mark Segrest said. “We had a lead going into the sixth inning. They got a couple hits, they have a good hitting team.”
Aubrey Allen started in the circle for Elmore County and shut out Brewbaker Tech through five frames before the Rams scratched across a run early in the sixth and Gabrielle York hit a moonshot over the center-field fence.
Maci Curlee took over pitching duties on the next hitter, but two batters later Taniyah Brown lined another ball beyond the center-field wall, this time a three-run big fly. Brewbaker Tech’s resulting 6-2 lead proved the final score.
On offense, Kelley Green gave the Panthers an initial 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout which was expanded to 2-0 when Green scored on a passed ball, but Elmore County left four runners stranded in scoring position throughout the contest.
“The bottom line is, we wasted a lot of opportunities at the plate,” Segrest said. “We had some runners on base, we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities and they did.”
Segrest said the key for Elmore County will be to move on quickly.
“In a situation like this, you just have to flush that last game,” Segrest said. “You can’t worry about whether you hit well or you didn’t hit well. You’ve just gotta clear your head and go up with the right approach at the plate because every game is a new game.”
Wetumpka
Wetumpka head coach Daryl Otwell is eager to see how his young team responds in losers bracket play after running into a first-round buzzsaw.
The Indians fell to Chilton County 10-5 after the Tigers collected three home runs and 13 total hits.
“We made a couple of mistakes, but I thought we had good energy. A lot of credit to [Chilton],” Wetumpka head coach Daryl Otwell said. “They hit the ball well, they played extremely well. Sometimes when you lose, it’s nothing you did wrong. The other team just played better.”
Macey Pierce went 5-for-5 and blasted two home runs for Chilton County.
Early difficulties in the batter’s box and a big third inning from Chilton County doomed Wetumpka in the contest.
The Tigers entered the third inning ahead 2-0 and proceeded to score two runners and put two more on base, despite having only one hit leave the infield.
Pierce stepped up and lofted a three-run home run over the center-field fence, placing her team ahead 7-0.
The Indians collected just one hit in the first four innings, but Otwell said he was pleased with how his offense responded after falling behind 10-0 in the fifth.
“I was proud to see our team not fold down 10-0,” Otwell said. “They competed and they battled for seven innings. They found a way to stretch it to seven.”
With a few more timely hits, he added, Wetumpka could have fought back to even the score.
For a team spearheaded by underclassmen in key spots throughout its order and three freshman pitchers, Otwell wants to see how they perform after such a defeat.
“That’s why it’s double elimination,” Otwell said. “I see it every year, teams come back. As a coach, I’m excited to see how our team responds to a little adversity. We’ll get a lot of learning experience out of this.”