At least one team from Elmore County will be advancing to the AHSAA Class 5A state tournament in Oxford next week.
Rival softball teams Elmore County and Tallassee will face each other in the Class 5A regional final on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at Lagoon Park. Both the Lady Panthers and the Lady Tigers went 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch their spot in the winner’s bracket final.
Whichever team wins earns a berth to the state tournament while the loser will try to earn the second qualifying spot in the loser’s bracket.
“We know Tallassee really well,” Elmore County coach Mark Segrest said. “They have a great coach and a great program. They’re going to hit the ball so we’re going to have to hit with them to have a chance to win. It’s going to be a hitter’s game tomorrow.”
Tallassee showed what it can do throughout both games on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Tigers, which entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed out of Area 5, took down Demopolis, 3-0, in the first game.
Starting pitcher Alexis Walls threw a complete game one-hitter as the Tigers advanced in the winner’s bracket. Tallassee then took on Holtville in the second round of the winner’s bracket and the bats came alive.
Tallassee beat Holtville, 14-7, and sprayed hits all over the park while they scored in six of the seven innings played.
“We played really solid today,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said. “We played good fundamentally on defense. We pitched well and we got some timely hits. I don’t think we played our best at the plate, but we did what we had to do to win.”
Both of Elmore County’s games played out the same way on Wednesday with the Lady Panthers taking a lead late in the game and pulling out a close win.
Elmore County opened the tournament with Central of Clay County, and the Lady Panthers scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and went on to win, 5-4. Hailey O’brien started the game and Aubrey Allen came in to finish the game in the circle and earned the win.
In the winner’s bracket, Elmore County took on Brewbaker Tech and had to come from behind to win it. BrewTech led, 5-2, in the fifth inning, but Elmore County cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fifth.
In the sixth, Elmore County loaded the bases with two outs and Ashtyn Pannell walked with the bases loaded to tie the game, 5-5. In the top of the seventh, the Lady Panthers got two on with two outs and Anna Catherine Segrest hit a two-run double over the head of BrewTech’s left fielder to put Elmore County up, 7-5.
Allen stayed on the mound and worked around two base runners in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
“I saw a never quit attitude form us in both games,” Segrest said. “Both games were really close and I just kept telling them to stay in it inning by inning and just have quality at-bats and we’d have a chance late. That’s what we did and fortunately we produced in those chances late.”
HOLTVILLE
Holtville started its Class 5A regional tournament with a big win. The Lady Bulldogs, which were the No. 2 seed out of Area 6, took down Shelby County in an upset in their first game.
Holtville won, 10-6, and the team launched two home runs during the game. Both Avery Goff and Reagan Thorn hit three-run home runs to keep Holtville ahead.
Holtville lost its game to Tallassee in the winner’s bracket, 14-7, but the dream isn’t over yet.
Holtville will play Central of Clay County in the loser’s bracket on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. Holtville must win three consecutive games if they want to make the state tournament.
WETUMPKA
The Lady Indians saw their season come to an abrupt end on Thursday morning in the early game. Wetumpka was eliminated in the loser’s bracket by Benjamin Russell, 7-4, in eleven innings.
Wetumpka went 1-2 in the regional tournament and beat Brookwood, 3-0, in the opener, then went on to lose to Helena, 10-1, in the second game they played on Tuesday.
Benjamin Russell scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game, 4-4, then both teams had four consecutive scoreless innings.
In the top of the 11th, Benjamin Russell had three straight hits to load the bases with two outs before Leah Leonard hit a bases-clearing triple into right-center field to put the Wildcats up, 7-4.
Wetumpka’s offense went 3-up, 3-down in the bottom of the 11th. The Lady Indians finished the season with a 40-11 season.