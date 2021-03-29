Only two Elmore County area softball teams were in action last week as Tallassee, Edgewood Academy, Stanhope Elmore and Holtville all took the week off for spring break.
Elmore County picked up a win in its lone contest, while Wetumpka made it to the semifinals of the Gulf Shores Classic before weather canceled the rest of the tournament.
Elmore County (21-5)
With two games canceled Tuesday due to inclement weather, the Panthers played in just one contest last week at Navarre.
Elmore County bested the Raiders 1-0 behind a complete-game, one-hit shutout performance from pitcher Aubrey Allen. Allen has allowed one total run in three complete games in her last three appearances.
The game’s lone run came on a double from the Panthers’ Anna Catherine Segrest in the fourth inning as Navarre pitcher Rachel Hester posted her own complete game.
Wetumpka (18-10)
Winning five of their six games across two days, Wetumpka made it to the semifinals of the Gulf Shores Classic last week.
The Indians picked up wins against four teams ranked in the top six for their respective classes in the state of Alabama by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Wetumpka picked up a 3-2 win to start pool play behind RBI singles from Ashlynn Campbell and Mya Holt before falling 9-8 against Hewitt-Trussville despite a 2-for-3, five-RBI day from Holt.
It capped off pool play with a 3-2 win against Sumiton Christian and a 2-1 win against Pleasant Valley to advance to bracket competition.
In the first round, the Indians picked up RBI singles from Savannah Shoemaker, Riley Dismukes and Jasmine Russell to convert a three-run second inning into a 4-2 win.
In the quarterfinals, Holt tossed 6.1 innings without an earned run against Sumiton Christian but the Indians still entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 2-1 after the Eagles scored in the top of the seventh. Since the game was in extra innings the international tie breaker came into play with a runner starting on second.
Two strikeouts opened the inning, but Wetumpka responded with a game-tying single from Kaylyn Richardson before an error and a walk loaded the bases for Campbell.
She lined a walk-off single into left field.
The semifinals of the Gulf Shores Classic were canceled due to weather.