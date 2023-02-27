The Edgewood Academy softball team showed out in front of some of the state’s best teams this weekend.
Hosting nine AISA teams in the 2023 Edgewood Varsity Tournament, the Wildcats won the tournament championship late Saturday night after winning four games.
The Wildcats went 4-1 on the weekend. They started pool play by going 1-1 and entered the single elimination portion of the tournament as the No. 6 seed. They then won all three games Saturday and claimed the championship.
“There were some really great teams in this tournament,” Edgewood coach Kim Brown said. “We had the 1A state champion, and multiple teams in 2A and 3A that were in the semifinals and championships. Having some good competition in the tournament and coming out on top kind of makes you stand out a little bit. “
Edgewood had a slow start to the season due to the basketball team winning the state championship, so Brown said her girls are still starting to wake up when it comes to hitting the ball.
The Wildcats scored 26 runs across five games, but more importantly, they always came through in clutch moments.
Down 2-1 in the quarterfinals against No. 3 Macon East, Edgewood Academy scored five runs in the final inning. After taking a small lead on an error, Lexie Smith belted a bases-clearing triple to put the game away.
Edgewood scored a season-high nine runs in the semifinals against Bessemer then was deadlocked in a 1-1 game with Lee-Scott in the championship when the bats came through in the clutch again.
With one out in the fifth inning, Madison Martin walked up to the plate and hit her first career home run over the leftfield wall to give Edgewood the 2-1 lead and eventually the win due to time restraints.
“I feel like our bats have started to wake up,” Brown said. “Some of our girls haven’t seen a lot of pitching yet, and it usually takes longer for the hitting to catch up early in the year. They’re coming along now.”
Wetumpka keeps winning streak hot
Wetumpka is only two weekends into the softball season but it’s already claimed two tournament championships. After breezing through the Prattville Tournament last weekend, Wetumpka traveled to the Glencoe Tournament and flexed its muscles for the second-straight weekend. Wetumpka went 5-0 and claimed the championship.
The Indians improved to 13-0 on the year.
Wetumpka cruised through its first three games, winning 8-0, 9-0, and 13-0. They then took on Sand Rock in the semifinal game and won 6-3.
In that matchup, Mya Holt hit her 10th home run of the young season while Ella Watson hit a triple and drove in three runs. The two combined for the win on the mound and struck out five batters while allowing four hits in four innings.
In the championship game, also against Sand Rock, Holt pitched a complete-game one-hitter in the 2-0 win. Leadoff Ashlynn Campbell had three hits, while Lily Davenport ended the game with a walkoff.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning, Davenport crushed a 2-0 pitch into centerfield. Campbell and Holt came around to score and ended the weekend with another trophy.
Henderson hits walk-off grand slam
Stanhope Elmore took to the road and participated in the Jefferson Davis Tournament this weekend. The Mustangs went 3-3, winning three of its last four games.
The real highlight of the weekend, however, came in Saturday’s win over Pike Road.
Down 9-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out, nine-hole hitter Kenlee Henderson stepped up to the plate and delivered the biggest hit of the young season for Stanhope.
On the first pitch of the at-bat, she knocked out a walk-off grand slam over the leftfield wall to give the Mustangs a 10-9 victory. The win avenged an earlier weekend loss to the Patriots and gave Stanhope some momentum.
In the tournament, Stanhope beat Pike Road once and St. James twice. The Mustangs lost to Pike Road once and Brew Tech twice.
The Mustangs are now 5-8 and have played a very tough schedule up to this point. Five of their losses have come to Brew Tech and Wetumpka, both of which have Division I pitchers in the circle.