Softball is entering the final month of its regular season in Alabama, and the teams of the Elmore County area are preparing accordingly.
Wetumpka extended its winning streak to five games, Edgewood Academy grabbed two double-digit wins and Tallassee split a pair in last week’s action on the diamond.
Elmore County (22-7)
Elmore County picked up a win against Stanhope Elmore last week but dropped games against Auburn and Central, the first of which snapped a four-game winning streak.
Kelley Green went 3-for-4 and scored a run for the Panthers but the rest of Elmore County’s offense managed three hits as the Panthers lost 9-1 Monday against Auburn.
Aubrey Allen tossed six innings of one-run pitching against Stanhope and allowed only two hits, and two-run base hits by Green and Anna Catherine Segrest made way for a 7-2 Elmore County win.
The Panthers closed their week with a 7-4 loss against Central, a game which was tied 4-4 entering the fifth inning. Madelyn Becker and Ebone Pierson each blasted home runs for Elmore County but the Panthers came up short after the Red Devils picked up three combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Wetumpka (19-10)
Now on a five-game winning streak, Wetumpka played just one game last week and took home a victory against Alabama Christian Academy.
Pitcher Mya Holt tossed a complete game for the Indians, surrendering only one run and striking out six batters with zero walks.
A two-run single by Riley Dismukes gave Wetumpka a first-inning lead. Kaylyn Richardson and Jasmine Russell tacked on RBI singles of their own as the game progressed and the Indians locked down an 8-1 win.
Tallassee (15-7-2)
Auburn defeated Tallassee 5-0 behind a one-hit shutout performance by pitcher Hannah Pitts, but the Tigers recorded 12 hits in just five innings against Pike Road en route to a 12-1 run-rule victory in the second of their two games last week.
Chloe Davidson threw five innings and allowed just one run, with Lexi Love picking up a double and a home run for three RBIs in the batter’s box.
Tallassee recorded at least one run in each inning of the contest, with three straight three-run innings to close.
Edgewood Academy (15-13)
In two games last week, Edgewood Academy hitters piled up a combined 24 hits and 25 runs to secure two double-digit victories.
Haylee Brown stole the show for Edgewood in a 13-2 win against Hooper Academy Monday, going 4-for-5 with three doubles, five RBIs, a run scored and a three-run home run.
She followed up that performance with a five-inning, one-hit shutout in the circle against Autauga Academy Thursday, finishing 2-for-2 with three runs scored at the plate. Harleigh Anderson picked up three RBIs. Faith Wheat scored four times and recorded a triple with a stolen base.
Stanhope Elmore (7-13)
Stanhope Elmore lost 13-3 against Pike Road and 7-2 against Elmore County last week.
Jerrica Word threw a complete game in the latter loss to the Panthers, who boast the area’s best record, and only three of the seven runs she allowed were earned. Kelbi Johnson finished the day 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Holtville
Chilton County beat Holtville 17-2 Tuesday but the Bulldogs responded with a tighter 9-8 defeat against Thorsby Thursday. Stats have not been made available to The Herald at this time.