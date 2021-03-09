The young softball season continues to take shape for the many programs around Elmore County.
Elmore County High and Wetumpka remain the dominant teams early following tournament play but Tallassee has begun to take their legs as well on the season. For many, area play kicks off this week and that brings a number of new challenges for the programs that are now well in shape for the arduous season.
Edgewood (5-8)
The Wildcats dropped two of the three games they played last weekend with the Wildcats’ lone win coming off a walk-off for the win.
The weekend began with a close battle against Evangel Christian. The matchup was definitely a pitcher’s battle as it took until the fourth inning for either side to score a run. Evangel struck first in the top of the fourth inning but the Wildcats managed to fight back.
A single from Harleigh Anderson started the bottom of the inning off. However, the runner was out at third trying to advance on a fielder’s choice. Lexie Smith was safe at second on the fielder’s choice which helped keep their hopes alive but they were quickly down to their final out.
Katelyn Mercer singled to center field to score the tying run in the game.
In the sixth inning, an error brought in Evangel’s second run to put them ahead 2-1 but the Wildcats were on it in the bottom of the sixth.
Back-to-back singles from Katelyn Whitehurst and Mercer put the Wildcats in a good position. A ground out led to the runners advancing 45-feet. Katelyn Crumly grounded into a productive fielder’s choice that scored Whitehurst. The second out was a lineout but Faith Wheat singled to short scoring White in a walk-off fashion.
Elmore County (14-3)
Elmore County’s busy week found the program win four of the six games they played. Against Marbury, the Panthers took home the first win of the week 8-6 despite their foe scoring six runs over the final two innings of play.
Their second win came against Alabama Christian where the Panthers left with a 5-1 victory. Against Spanish Fort, it was a walk-off win but through an error that led to the Panthers suffering their first loss of the weekend.
To avenge the loss, the Panthers ran away from Prattville and then scampered away from Hayden right after for their final two wins of the weekend.
Brewbaker Tech downed the Panthers off a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to seal the programs’ final loss of the weekend.
Holtville (2-4)
The Bulldogs didn’t have a recorded score for the game scheduled last week against Jemison. Return to action this week against Thorsby and St. James.
Stanhope Elmore (5-9)
Stanhope Elmore managed to pick up a win last week but it was nestled between four losses as well. The one win came against Chilton County on Saturday. The Mustangs fell behind in the bottom of the first inning and managed to get the lead back briefly in the second. Chilton responded with four runs in the bottom of the second and third inning to go ahead 5-2.
Stanhope produced a big inning in the fourth to jump ahead.
As the top of the fourth inning wore on, the Mustangs benefited from an error that gave them a run. Another error with two outs put a runner in scoring position again and a walk loaded the bases.
A single off the bat of Emily Mcelvaine drove in two runs to give the Mustangs the 6-5 lead.
Another error in the fourth by Chilton led to the Mustangs scoring their extra insurance run as Kelbi Johnson scored.
Despite a run scoring in the bottom of the fourth, Chilton County couldn’t muster any more as Stanhope left with the victory.
Tallassee (3-5)
The Tigers have managed to go on a win streak as area play begins. The Tigers picked up a 6-3 win over Wetumpka, a team they lost 5-2 against to start the season and then they added another win with an 8-2 victory over Lawrence County over the weekend.
Wetumpka (12-7)
Wetumpka is coming off another busy week where they played five games total. Of the five, just two were wins as the Indians fell to Tallassee, Central High and Loveless Academy. The Indians’ wins came 14-3 over Holtville and Foley.