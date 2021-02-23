The softball season is underway and Elmore County is the heir apparent, leading the way with a 6-1 record; but the Wetumpka Indians have made early progress with five early season wins themselves.
Tallassee has shown abilities to compete, losing a close contest to Stanhope Elmore, and the Mustangs have been on the winning end of some close games themselves including a two-run eighth inning to kickstart their season with a win.
Elmore County (6-1)
The first week of the season found Elmore County with a six-game win streak. The season opened with a 10-1 loss to Chilton County but the Panthers have been on a roll ever since. Their first win came against Charles Henderson with a blowout 9-1 victory. Saturday featured a trio of shut-out wins, the first of which came against Loveless Academy then Park Crossing and finishing with a 3-0 victory over Beauregard.
Saturday found a little bit of resistance as the Panthers faced Charles Henderson for the second time. It wasn’t a blowout this round; instead it went down to the wire as the program started their scoring in the third inning. A single and resulting error by Charles Henderson led to the Panthers grabbing the first lead of the game on an Anna Catherine Segrest single.
A double on with Madelyn Becker, who was next in the lineup, brought in Hailey O’Brien and Segrest. But it was not over there. Up 3-0, the Panthers’ Madison Britt sent a homerun to center to score two more runs in the third.
The Panthers gave up a two-run home run of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 5-2 but the program limited the damage by striking out three of the next four batters.
The Panthers scored one more in the fifth inning, but with the bases loaded weren’t able to drive in anymore.
An error placed a runner on first base in the bottom of the fifth inning and a two-strike homerun pulled Charles Henderson within two runs.
Elmore County gave up another run after an error put another runner on base. Charles Henderson managed to score on a single, but Aubrey Allen managed to strikeout the final two batters of the inning to seal the win.
The Panthers managed to take down Wetumpka as well Monday in a 10-2 victory.
Wetumpka (5-3)
Wetumpka’s season has been good to start off with. With eight games in their bank already, the Indians have more games played to this point of the season than any other program in the county.
The Indians won over Chilton County and Tallassee to open their season last week. A loss hit the record as the program fell to Spanish Fort but rebounded for a 1-0 victory over Smith Station. The Indians then added a shutout win over Prattville.
Hewitt-Trussville knocked the Indians back a step with a 12-5 bruising but the Indians rebounded with a 7-2 win over Eufaula. Mya Holt knocked a team leading 4-for-4 day with four RBIs to go with it. Holt and Riley Dismukes were credited with home runs in that game.
Elmore County handed the Indians their third loss of the season as the program fell 10-2.
Tallassee (0-2)
The Tigers’ start hasn’t been flawless by any means. Their opening game of the season was a 5-2 loss to Wetumpka. Their second road trip took the program to Stanhope Elmore and the battle lasted well into extra innings on Monday.
The Tigers scored their first run of the game on an error which was wedged between a walk, lineout, walk and fielder’s choice. The bottom of the first inning found Stanhope Elmore start off with a four-pitch walk. A sacrifice bunt moved the runner while a single put the runner on third.
While the bases were loaded on a resulting walk, the Mustangs scored on an error on a pickoff attempt and then managed to keep the bases loaded with another walk. A hit batter brought in Stanhope’s second runner and a single to left added two more.
The top of the third saw the Tigers add another run via an error but weren’t able to do much more in the two-out situation.
The Mustangs’ Kelbi Johnson got around on a ball in the bottom of the third inning for a solo homerun, which led to the Tigers giving up another bases-loaded situation. An error brought in the first run and a sac-fly RBI scored the second run of the inning.
Stanhope had a firm 7-2 lead but Tallassee rallied in the fourth inning.
Tallassee singled to start the inning, but the runner was erased on a resulting fielder’s choice. A second single on the first pitch set up an opportunity with the runner getting into scoring position. An error put Tigers all over the bases and a sac-fly brought in the programs’ third run.
A homerun from Catherine Royster drove in three to bring the score to 7-6, but the Tigers still trailed.
After the paths were quiet for the most part, the Tigers managed to get back on the board once more.
A walk issued to Baynes led to an Alexis Love double to score the tying run. Chloe Davidson singled to center to score the go-ahead run, but the battle was far from over.
Placing down a well-placed bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mustangs brought in Jada Mcleod who tripled earlier in the inning.
The match-up was tied 8-8 into the final inning of regulation. The Tigers coaxed a walk, an error put another runner on base and a single from Baynes loaded them up. Love was hit by a pitch, walking in a tough run but the Tigers managed to lead 9-8.
Stanhope tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back doubles. Tallassee found trouble with the bases loaded but managed to pick up a fielder’s choice and fly out to end the inning.
In extra innings, the Tigers were able to score Royster on a sac-bunt and follow-up error that scored the run, but it did little more than give them one run in a crucial spot.
Peyton Thomas for Stanhope was placed on the paths and a double by Lindsey White would’ve scored the run, but the run was held to third. Basses managed to get loaded as Burkett was walked immediately.
Johnson was hit by a pitch to score the tying run, but Khloe Jones drove in the final run on a single to right to end the game.
Edgewood (1-0)
Edgewood picked up their first win of the season against Evangel Christian. The Wildcats scored three runs over three innings of play to notch a win. Haylee Brown was 2-for-2 on the day with one RBI.
Holtville (1-1)
Holtville had a quiet start to the season outside of their 13-3 victory over Saint James. The Bulldogs fell to Benjamin Russell 6-2 Saturday. A few non-region games are slated for this week against Wetumpka and Prattville Christian.
Stanhope Elmore (4-2)
The Mustangs had a pretty solid start to their season last week scoring three wins between Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, Brooke Burkett led a walk-off extra inning thriller for the win, but the Mustangs started the game on top 3-0 in the first two innings. A run in the fifth was no issue as the Mustangs added a run in the fifth and sixth inning respectively.
Montgomery Catholic managed to score seven runs in the seventh inning. Stanhope’s 5-0 lead became a 8-5 deficit. The Mustangs rallied back with three runs of their own to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jada Mcleod’s two-strike homerun drove in two runs. A groundout later in the inning managed to find Lindsey White score the tying run.
However, the eighth inning was all Stanhope.
After dropping the first two batters via fly out and strikeout, the Mustangs were in need of a rally. Mcleod walked and White managed to find a gap for a single to put Thomas on second.
It wasn’t a homerun, but the Mustangs did get a base clearing two-RBI triple from Burkett for the win.
Stanhope dropped two games to Charles Henderson and Opp Saturday but managed to survive a closely contested battle with Tallassee Monday.