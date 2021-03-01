Elmore County and Wetumpka continue to surge early in the season but Edgewood has also picked up the pace a bit going 2-3 in their games played last week.
Edgewood (4-6)
The Wildcats faced five opponents last week and came out 2-3. The Wildcats managed to walk off with a win over Macon-East Montgomery Academy. The teams matched each other in the first inning as they each put up two runs.
The sixth inning saw Macon-East jump ahead 4-2 but the Wildcats scored three for the 5-4 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, Macon-East tied and then pushed across the go-ahead run for the 6-5 lead, putting pressure on the Wildcats in the bottom half of the inning.
A tie would’ve been nice but the Wildcats managed to score enough to seal the win.
The first batter Lindsey Brown was hit by a pitch to put a runner on first. Faith Wheat singled to advance the runner to second and the Wildcats moved Brown with a steal of third base on what could’ve been a missed hit-and-run opportunity.
The Wildcats sacrificed their second out in the inning to score the tying run. The final run of the game came as an error. As Katelynn Shaner hit a ground ball, an error by the third baseman brought Wheat in for the final run of the game.
The second win of the week came against Springwood as Edgewood won 16-0. On Friday, there were three straight losses to hit the board as the Wildcats dropped games to Macon-East Montgomery (5-3), Lee-Scott Academy (5-4) and Abbeville Christian Academy (6-3) to close out the week.
Elmore County (10-1)
The Panthers have been rising to the occasion a lot this season and have managed to win 10 straight. Five of those wins came last week. Elmore County won over Wetumpka (10-2), Beulah (2-1), Russellville (7-0), Dale County (3-2) and Smiths Station (16-1).
It was a nine-inning game against Beulah. The Panthers were tied 1-1 after the fifth inning but the game came down to just a few batters.
After getting Anna Catherine Segrest on second via the intentional tie breaker, Madelyn Becker doubled but Segrest was held at third base as Becker reached second safely.
Britt was walked immediately after. Emma Brown drove in the final run on a sharp single to short for the win.
The second close game against Dale County didn’t get to extra innings despite both teams being tied into the sixth inning. The Panthers’ sixth inning featured a pair of doubles that drove the final run of the game.
Dale County’s last inning at-bat was a fly out and two ground outs as the game came to an end.
Wetumpka (10-4)
Wetumpka is on a mega-load this season as they’ve taken on seven opponents in the last week alone. Through those games, the Indians went 5-2 on the week. The first game found them fall to Elmore County 10-2. The next two games were won via shutouts. The Indians downed Holtville (11-0) and Prattville (12-0) for no-doubt victories. The next one was a 12-4 win over Beauregard.
The only other loss of the week came against Auburn who won 5-2 but the Indians rallied back for a pair of wins over the weekend against Russellville (9-5) and Beulah (8-5).
Holtville (1-4)
The Bulldogs have been slow this season on the startup. But that’s not too much of a concern as every program is just aiming at preparing for area play. The Bulldogs dropped both of their games last week against Wetumpka and Prattville Christian Academy.
The Bulldogs lost 11-0 to Wetumpka and 15-1 against Prattville.
Stanhope Elmore (4-4)
Stanhope Elmore faced a wave of extremes last week in their three games. A close victory followed by two blowouts led to the program reaching a 4-4 record. The 11-10 victory over Tallassee was the biggest one.
Stanhope had the Tigers outscored 7-2 after three innings but the Tigers clawed back to a 7-6 deficit after the fourth innings. The lead changed hands briefly in the sixth inning as Tallassee managed to get ahead 8-7 but the Mustangs tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The game remained tied in the seventh as a pair of doubles kept the game alive for extra innings. The Mustangs had a chance to win after getting the bases loaded but a fielder’s choice led to the go-ahead run getting cut down at home.
With the bases loaded, the Mustangs flew out to end the inning.
Tallassee scored the first run of extra innings via an error but the Mustangs managed to score more in the final inning of play.
After starting out with a double, the bases loaded with a walk. K Johnson was soon hit by a pitch to score the tying run. A single from Jones brought in the games final run to seal the game from near defeat.
The Mustangs dropped their next two games to Prattville (12-1) and Brewbaker Tech (16-4).
Tallassee (1-5)
The Tigers nearly had a win over Stanhope Elmore last week but a 4-1 win over Auburn should put wind into their sails. The Tigers get to rest on this win until March 9 when they host Pike Road.