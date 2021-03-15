With multiple tournaments being played around the state of Alabama this weekend, there was plenty of softball action for the teams of the Elmore County area as some programs played as many as nine games.
Tallassee came out the furthest ahead, finishing runner-up in the PCA Tournament. Wetumpka outlasted Alabama Christian Academy in a 14-13 battle, and Elmore County split double headers on back-to-back days.
Tallassee (14-6-2)
Tallassee made a run all the way to the finals of the two-day PCA Tournament this past weekend but came up short in the championship game against Spanish Fort 3-0.
The Tigers rattled off four straight victories en route to the title matchup, knocking off St. James, Prattville, Elmore County and Brewbaker Tech.
Tallassee junior pitcher Chloe Davidson turned in a four-inning shutout against Elmore County.
After Tallassee started the season 1-5-1, the loss to Spanish Fort ended an impressive streak of 14 consecutive games without a defeat for the Tigers.
Elmore County (17-5)
Elmore County finished 3-2 across five games this week, including a pair of split double headers in PCA Tournament action on Friday and Saturday.
Elmore County edged out Stanhope Elmore 3-2 Tuesday and picked up another win in game one of its Friday double header, beating Opelika 9-0, but fell in its second game Saturday against Spanish Fort 2-0.
On Saturday the Panthers took advantage of four errors from Loveless Academic Magnet Program, capturing an 8-0 win, but lost the second game of its second double header, this time falling to Tallassee 8-0.
Wetumpka (13-8)
Wetumpka battled to a 14-13 victory against Alabama Christian Academy in its lone contest last week.
The Indians fell behind 7-0 in the first inning and trailed 11-5 before a five-run tear in the bottom of the sixth, including two runs that scored on a dropped third strike, cut the Eagles’ lead to a single run.
Alabama Christian responded with a pair of runs to re-extend its lead to 13-10 in the seventh, but a double by Wetumpka pitcher Mya Holt set up a four-run, game-clinching seventh for the Indians. The comeback was capped off by an error from Alabama Christian’s third baseman that allowed Wetumpka freshman Cassidy Bowers to score the winning run.
Edgewood (11-11)
Edgewood played a total of nine games this week, notching a record of 5-4 in those contests.
Included in the slew of matchups was the two-day Macon East Tournament. After opening Friday with a loss to Clarke Prep, the Eagles responded with a 7-0 victory over Chambers Academy.
On Saturday Edgewood lost two of its three games, with the lone win coming against Southern Academy in a 2-0 shutout.
Stanhope Elmore (7-10)
Coming off a stretch in which they dropped seven of eight games, the Mustangs took two of three this week to push their record back to 7-10 on the season.
The first of the victories came in an 11-9 bout against Holtville, with a four-run sixth inning to swing the Mustangs from a 9-7 deficit to their final winning tally.
After falling 3-2 to Elmore County, Stanhope won a 15-14 epic against Benjamin Russell to finish the week with a winning record. Sophomore Shakeria Washington racked up five RBIs and a walk-off single by sophomore Khloe Jones sealed the victory.
Holtville (2-8)
Holtville lost all four of its games this week, slipping to a 2-8 record on the season. The Bulldogs are now on a six-game losing streak.