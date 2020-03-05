Lily Gray reached on a fielder’s choice to third base, allowing Jules Thames to score the go-ahead run in Wetumpka’s 6-5 win over Central Phenix City on Saturday. The play capped a three-run inning for Wetumpka and Mya Holt recorded the final three outs as Wetumpka claimed the title at the Auburn softball tournament.
Wetumpka (10-2) won six games in two days, including all four in bracket play by just one run. After defeating Beauregard and Lawrence County on Friday, Wetumpka rolled to close victories over Saraland, Chelsea and Dale County to reach the final.
Ashlynn Campbell led the team with 12 hits and scored eight runs, including the winning run on an RBI single from Maddie Elmore in the first game of bracket play against Saraland. Elmore led the team with nine RBIs and finished with eight hits.
Jasmine Russell hit her first two home runs of the season, going deep against Beauregard and Dale County. Gray also homered against Dale County, blasting a three-run shot to left field to give Wetumpka the lead for good in the semifinals.
Holt and Jules Thames each recorded three wins in the circle. The two combined to pitch 31 of 36 innings while recording a 3.48 ERA and striking out 13.
King’s shutout halts Stanhope losing streak
Neci King allowed six hits and two walks across seven innings but never allowed a runner to score as she finished off her first complete-game shutout of the season to help Stanhope Elmore secure a 1-0 win over Prattville on Friday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.
Stanhope Elmore (2-4) did not give King much support at the plate, finishing with just three hits, but it found just enough to make sure she didn’t have to go back out for extra innings. Megan Smith scored on a groundball off the bat of Emily McElvaine in the bottom of the seventh as the Mustangs walked off with the win.
The dramatic victory came just one night after Stanhope’s 8-5 loss to Montgomery Catholic. Smith had three RBIs while Kelbi Johnson and Lindsey White added a pair of hits each but it was not enough as Catholic racked up 12 singles to take a road win.
Elmore County continues offensive tear
Teams have struggled to create offense against Prattville Christian pitcher Landyn McAnnally over the last four years as she has posted a 1.41 ERA in over 500 innings. However, Elmore County did not back down from the challenge as the Panthers recorded their second win over McAnnally this season with an 8-1 road victory Thursday.
Elmore County (9-2) earned a lead with consecutive two-out singles from Ella Watts and Maci Curlee to score three runs in the fourth inning. Watts and Curlee teamed up again in the sixth inning, reaching base on back-to-back plays to push two more runs across the plate with two outs.
Both players finished with a pair of hits with Curlee recording three RBIs and Watts leading the team with two runs scored. Madison Britt finished with three hits, including an RBI double to cap the scoring in the sixth inning.
Aubrey Allen got the start in the circle, allowing just four hits in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Curlee grabbed a save as she did not allow a hit in the final 3 2/3 frames.