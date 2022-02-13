The Wetumpka softball team featured one of the youngest teams across the state last season, and now head coach Daryl Otwell is hoping to see some growth from his young players this year.
Last season, Wetumpka finished the year with a 35-14 overall record as the Lady Indians started three seniors, one junior, one sophomore and four freshmen.
Over half of Otwell’s lineup were underclassmen, and his entire pitching rotation completely composed of three freshmen.
Now all those girls are a year older, and they’re ready to make a run at an AHSAA Class 6A state championship. The Lady Indians start the season at home on Thursday, Feb. 17 against back-to-back defending 7A state champions Hewitt-Trussville.
“We started a lot of freshmen last year, and it’s always good to get a year older,” Otwell said. “It was our first really full year since I’ve been at Wetumpka because COVID messed with my first two years so bad. We’ve been able to do everything we needed in the offseason so I know these girls are excited to get started.”
Like it was last year, Wetumpka’s entire pitching staff should consist of their three star sophomores - Mya Holt, Ashley Burgess and Ella Watson.
Holt and Watson served as the main two starters last year, while Burgess mostly pitched out of the bullpen when needed.
Holt finished the year with an 11-6 overall record and a 2.99 earned run average. She pitched a team-high 119.1 innings and struck out 100 batters over the course of the year.
Watson had the best record and ERA on the team and went 19-1 over the course of the year with a 2.23 ERA. She pitched 106.2 innings with 81 strikeouts. Burgess pitched 62 innings out of the bullpen and went 2-3 with a 2.94 ERA.
“It was very rare that you start three freshmen pitchers throughout a season,” Otwell said. “We were really excited about our three, and they won 35 games between the three of them. That was really impressive. Now they’re a year older and they’re a lot stronger. We feel like, even though they’re only sophomores, we feel really confident in that position.”
At the plate, Wetumpka lost three seniors, two of which hit over .300 last season. This year, they’ll need some more young players to step up and take over those roles. That will start at the top of the lineup, and the Lady Indians have one of the best players across the entire state leading off for them.
Junior Ashlynn Campbell will lead off for Wetumpka again this year, and she will continue to get on base like she always has. The Purdue commit led the team in average last year by a wide margin.
She hit .509 with 82 hits and 62 runs. She was the only player on the team to record over 50 hits last year.
While Campbell continues to get on base, Wetumpka returns a lot of power with 20 of its 24 home runs hit last year returning. The leader is Holt, who hit .324 with seven home runs and team-high 53 RBIs.
Right behind her is Jasmine Russell, who recently signed with Albany State University. Russell hit .343 last year with four home runs and 39 RBIs. Filling out the lineup alongside those players will be sophomore Riley Dismukes, Watson, sophomore Cassidy Bowers and sophomore Maribeth Parette among others.
“I think a big thing for us this year is the middle of our lineup,” Otwell said. “Last year we got into some trouble finding some consistency there, but this year you return Mya and Jasmine there. We are expecting some big things from them and from some of our other girls like Riley. We basically have everybody coming back.”