Holtville’s special teams made plays early and often, and the Bulldogs’ defense held on late for their fourth consecutive win on Friday night.
Holtville beat Marbury, 31-17, in a non-division rivalry game on the road. The Bulldogs (5-1) scored three touchdowns in the first four minutes of the game because of special teams plays.
John Williamson returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, Shawn Brackett returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown, and the Holtville defense blocked a punt to set up an easy Brackett touchdown run.
Those three plays gave Holtville a 21-7 lead with eight minutes left in the first quarter.
“Coach Tubbs does a tremendous job with our special teams and tonight was our night with that group,” Holtville head coach Jason Franklin said. “We hit some big plays on special teams when we needed them and that was the difference in the ball game.”
Marbury (2-4) jumped out to an early lead in the game.
After a personal foul on the opening kickoff game Marbury the ball on the 45-yard line, quarterback Jack Thompson took the first snap of the game and raced 45 yards untouched for a touchdown to put Marbury up, 7-0.
That was the only success Marbury’s offense found in the first half. After the Holtville blocked punt and punt return for a touchdown, Marbury found itself in a two-touchdown deficit and having to throw the ball more.
That didn’t bode well as Thompson threw an interception that bounced off his receiver’s hands and fell right into the hands of Williamson. Holtville turned that into a 23-yard field goal by Noah Keller, and the Bulldogs led 24-7.
After Holtville had a bad snap on a punt, Marbury started a drive on Holtville’s 12-yard line but was held to a field goal.
After another Brackett touchdown run, Holtville led 31-10 at halftime.
“I thought our defense started getting after the ball a little harder after we gave up the first touchdown,” Franklin said. “We started playing with a lot more intensity and a lot more fire. It always takes us a minute to get going. Defense played hard.”
Holtville started with the ball to begin the second half, and the Bulldogs ran off over four minutes of the game clock before punting the ball away.
A good punt return put Marbury on Holtville’s side of the field, but Holtville quickly was playing without its best defensive player in linebacker Mikey Forney.
The senior was injured on a play near the goal line, and Marbury then cashed in on a 5-yard touchdown run from Thompson to cut the lead to 31-17.
With Forney out, however, the Bulldogs had a few other players step up and make plays when they were needed to. Cooper Mann, who plays defensive end, had three sacks in the second half alone.
Two of those sacks came in the closing minutes of the ball game, with Marbury threatening to score in the red zone. On 2nd-and-6 from the 6-yard line, Mann rushed the quarterback and sacked him for a 9-yard loss.
A penalty then pushed Marbury back to the seven, but Mann sacked the quarterback again on third down to force Marbury to a 4th-and-goal from the 15-yard line.
On fourth down, Marbury tried to throw a jump ball in the end zone to its best receiver, but Dalton Yarroch won the battle and tipped the ball in the air before it fell onto the ground for a turnover on downs.
Holtville then ran the clock out and won, 31-17.
“That’s what you expect out of your seniors,” Franklin said. “Those guys have played a bunch of football games over the years. I mean a ton of them. Seniors like that should rise in games like this and they did tonight.”
Holtville has an open week next week before returning to action on Oct. 8 on the road at Central Clay County.