Stanhope Elmore football coach Brian Bradford was all smiles when the clock ran out at the end of regulation as the Mustangs posted a 28-0 home win over Greenville on Friday night.
The Stanhope (8-2) win ends the team’s regular season and it snapped a four-game win streak for Greenville (6-4).
“We just executed and had two weeks to work on being sound with our technique,” Bradford said. “Greenville has a very good defense. This is the first time a team has scored more than 20 on them this year. They are an outstanding football team.”
The Mustangs defense started the scoring with a blocked punt by Azlan Williams which resulted in a safety.
The ensuing kickoff to Stanhope (8-2) appeared to stall until Andrew Rines gained 3 yards on a fake punt which bought the Mustangs a new set of downs.
Tray Duncan methodically moved the ball downfield and put Dylan Preciti in range to knock in a short field goal and upped the score to 5-0.
The Mustangs’ following drive mirrored the previous drive and resulted in a second Preciti field goal from chip-shot distance to go ahead 8-0.
It was deep into the second quarter before the Mustangs offense cracked Greenville’s stingy defense with a 20-yard pass from Rines to Conner Bradford. The extra point failed, so the Mustangs led 14-0.
“Greenville did come in a formation we were not ready for so we had to adjust to it,” Rines said. “Toward the end of the we got it and just kept going and going. The receivers all did a fantastic job (Friday). Our blocking was good too.”
Rines completed 6 of 11 passes, threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
“We tried to spread the ball around a little bit,” coach Bradford said. “Just having that week off allowed us to get healthy.”
The Mustangs kept their feet on the accelerator on the opening drive of the third quarter with a 70-yard drive that took seven plays. Rines found Bradford again for a 16-yard touchdown. Bradford finished with four catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
“The week off helped the guys who were banged up get healed and let us play to the best we can play,” Rines said.
Duncan, who finished with 61 yards on 14 carries, scored Stanhope’s final touchdown with a 15-yard rush. Duncan’s touchdown was set up by a 25-yard pass from Rines to Tyler Wilson to move SEHS to the Greenville 15.
“We watched film and reflected on the loss we took a few weeks ago (against Opelika) and said we cannot lose anymore,” SEHS defensive lineman T.J. Jackson said.”The break gave us time to recover, get mentally focused and prepared to play the game (Friday).”
Greenville coach Josh McLendon said, “Stanhope has a very good defense. Just a learning experience is how we treat these games — try to learn from it and move on in to the playoffs.”