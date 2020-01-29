After seeing its previous tournament cancelled due to severe weather, Stanhope Elmore added another challenge to its schedule and the Mustangs showed out as they prepare for the postseason. Stanhope racked up 175 team points, including two gold medals, to win Hornet Slam VI, finishing 12 points ahead of host Beauregard.
Jeremiah Cherry Daniel led the way as he improved his season record to 29-7 by earning four pins in four bouts at 160 pounds. Cherry Daniel pinned all of his opponents in the first period including flattening Beauregard’s Jacob Clark in the first-place bout with five seconds to go in the opening period.
Ethan McCord also grabbed a top spot on the podium as he eased to four victories at 132. McCord finished with only one pin but he added a major decision and two technical falls to grab the gold.
Gabe Taunton fell victim to John Paul Uter of Gulf Shores for the third time this season but Taunton still finished second at 170. He recorded three pins in his first three matches, including one in 16 seconds against T.R. Miller’s Elijah Carpenter.
Connor Russo squared off with Saint James’ Gabe Robbins in the 145 final but Russo fell by an 11-6 decision to claim second place. Russo improved his season record to 27-6.
Adrian Laskey (152) and Davion Brown (285) each recorded two pins and won third-place bouts. Jared Cherry (120) and Jake Taunton (138) grabbed three wins each but fell short in their final matches to take home fourth-place in their divisions.
Wetumpka bounces back from semifinal loss
The Wetumpka wrestling team suffered its first duals loss when it fell to Oxford in the semifinals of the state tournament. Wetumpka responded the only way it knew how, dominating its opponents in a tri-match at Montgomery Catholic to win its final two duals matches of the season.
Wetumpka was aided by seven forfeit victories in the first match against Jeff Davis but the ones who did get to wrestle put on a show. Xander McWilliams (120 pounds), Dawson Tadlock (145) and Devin Palmer (170 all won by major decision while Mark Tessier (126) got the lone pin to help Wetumpka to a 65-0 victory.
Forfeits were shared on both sides in the final match against Catholic but Wetumpka still came out on top, defeating the Knights 66-12. Tessier earned another pin, this time at 120 pounds, while Jay Nowden got in on the action at 132, earning a pin in the only other competitive bout.
Holtville splits results in final regular season match
In its final tune-up before wrestling sectionals, Holtville hit the road for a tri-match against Montevallo and Oak Grove. The Bulldogs battled in both matches and grabbed a win in the finale to end the regular season on a high note.
Holtville got off to a quick start in the first match against Montevallo as Garrison Beatty pinned his opponent at 106 pounds. Ethan Headley (138 pounds) and JJ Jackson (145) earned second-period pins as the Bulldogs led 30-18 with five matches remaining. However, the Bulldogs were forced to forfeit four of the final five matches, allowing Montevallo to secure a 48-30 win.
Holtville bounced back to claim a 42-36 thriller against Oak Grove. Beatty got things started again for the Bulldogs, earning a pin in just 27 seconds to improve to 15-8 on the season.
Oak Grove jumped back in front after the team’s traded forfeits in the next four divisions but Headley and Jackson got the Bulldogs back in front with a pair of pins.
Brady Goodwin flattened Oak Grove’s Brayden Hober at 160 pounds but Oak Grove tied the score up as forfeits bit the Bulldogs again. In the final match, Kristopher Cole pinned John Geter at 220 pounds to give Holtville the victory.