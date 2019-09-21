Since losing to Shades Valley in the final minute of last season’s homecoming game, Stanhope Elmore’s football players have been ready for Friday’s non-region road trip to Birmingham. The Mustangs showed up and returned the favor, knocking off the Mounties on their homecoming night, 26-6.
“You want to go over there and make a big statement because we didn’t play like we should have last year,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said. “That was one we thought got away from us last year. They have a good football team so we wanted to make sure to play our best ball game.”
Tray Duncan got the scoring started with a short touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Mustangs ahead 7-0. After a field goal from Dylan Presciti, the Mustangs (4-1) turned to their defense to make a big play.
Jeremy Thompson intercepted a pass inside his own 20-yard line and returned it nearly 70 yards to set up another field goal from Presciti to put the Mustangs ahead 13-0 at halftime. Dylan Davis and Martin Toby also had interceptions.
Duncan carried Stanhope’s momentum into the second half with a 65-yard touchdown run on the offense’s first play from scrimmage. Andrew Rines finished the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap off a 69-yard drive.
“(Rines) is just a winner,” Bradford said. “Everyone has rallied behind him and he’s a leader of the team. He has gotten 100 times better throwing the ball and he’s close to our leading rusher every week. He’s the kind of kid you want there.”
Last season, non-region losses were a factor in Stanhope falling to third place in the region tiebreaker and Bradford said the team has stayed focus more this year. The Mustangs’ 4-1 start is the program’s best five-game start since 2012 but Bradford said they are not focused on that with five regular season games still to be played.
“We’re just going to take it one game at a time like we have been doing,” Bradford said. “We’re not going to worry about anything else down the road. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and then get up in the morning and worry about Smiths Station.”