The Stanhope Elmore baseball team has already faced Opelika twice this season, but neither of those games are as big as this week’s playoff matchup.
Stanhope Elmore, the No. 2 seed out of AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5, travels to Opelika, Area 4’s No. 1 seed, for the first round of the playoffs.
The two teams will play a doubleheader at Opelika on Friday afternoon. If Game 3 is needed, it will be played on Saturday.
Opelika enters the game with a 25-6 overall record and a perfect 8-0 record in area play. The Bulldogs have won 19 of their last 20 games, with the lone loss during that stretch coming by the hands of Benjamin Russell. It has been over a month since Opelika has lost a game.
“They’re a really good, senior-heavy team,” Stanhope coach Kaleb Shuman said. “We have seen them twice and unfortunately lost to them both times by one. At the end of the day, they’re a really solid team. They have 10 seniors and teams with a bunch of seniors don’t quit. They keep going. They’re all returning starters. They keep pressing you. You can’t put a team like that away.”
The first two games between the two teams did not go Stanhope’s way. The Mustangs lost the first game with Opelika on February 19, 10-9. They met again on March 23, with Opelika winning 1-0 in nine innings.
In the 10-9 loss, Stanhope led by as many as five runs, and led 7-2 and 9-4 at two different times. But the Bulldogs never quit fighting, and ended up hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie it. They then walked off the game in the bottom of the seventh.
In the rematch, Stanhope ace Colin Woodham pitched the game of his life, allowing only two hits in eight innings of work. Despite his performance, Opelika still won by scoring in the top of the ninth inning.
Woodham will get his chance again to earn the win when he takes the mound on Friday in Game 1. When he does, Shuman knows his team will have to give the southpaw some run support.
“The biggest thing when Colin is on the mound is that we have to find a way to score some runs for him,” Shuman said. “He gives us that game every single time he steps on the mound. He gives us the chance to win. I know it probably sounds cliche, but he’s one of those guys where we just need to score three runs. If we score three runs with him on the mound, we will win pretty much every time.”
Scoring runs against Opelika is a feat within itself. The Bulldogs have an impressive pitching staff, and have allowed five runs or more in only 10 of their 31 games this season.
On the other hand of that stat, they have held their opponents to one run or less in 10 games.
Stanhope’s offense has been hit or miss this season, scoring 10 runs or more only eight times. They’ve been held to two runs or less in six games, including back-to-back games against Benjamin Russell last week.