Chilton County at Stanhope Elmore
Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 12 p.m.
Stanhope Elmore, which is the No. 2-ranked Class 6A team by PBR this week, is the Area 3 champion for the second-consecutive season. The Mustangs are 23-5 and will host Chilton County (17-10) at Furlow Field. The Tigers of Chilton County are the Area 5 runner ups.
The two teams have not faced each other this season, but Stanhope Elmore coach Kaleb Shuman knows the Tigers are talented.
Chilton County is headlined by catcher Cannon Miller, a Southern Union CC commit, and Aiden Bee, a pitcher and first baseman who is headed to Lawson State.
“Over the past few years, Chilton County has been a solid program with some good players,” Shuman said. “They are always gritty and competitive. They play hard and I expect them to be that way this year as well. They will come ready to play and compete with us and we will have to be ready to go from the first pitch.”
Stanhope enters the playoff matchup on quite the hot streak. The Mustangs have won 13 of their last 14 games and 17 of their last 19. They also have the experience of making a deep run last year.
The Mustangs reached the third round of the playoffs last season.
“I believe the experience from last year will help our guys a lot,” Shuman said. “It’s always exciting playing in the playoffs and there can be a lot of nerves for young guys who haven’t been there before. Hopefully the playoff experience our lineup and pitching staff has gained the last two years will allow them to relax and play to their potential.”