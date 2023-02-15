Following its first quarterfinals trip for the first time in nearly two decades, the Stanhope Elmore baseball team returns one of the most talented rosters across the entire state of Alabama.
Stanhope, which went 23-14 last season and reached the third round of the playoffs, returns its entire pitching staff and eight of its nine position players from a year ago.
Included in that group are five college signees, including four to the Division I level.
“We’ve all been really looking forward to this season, given the success we’ve been able to build on the past two seasons and the players we have returning,” Mustangs coach Kaleb Shuman said. “We’ve got eight starters coming back as well as two others who played significant innings last year. Four are four-year starters, and three others are three-year starters. That amount of experience and opportunities to play in meaningful games have given us a good group of leaders and teammates that work well together.”
The pitching staff will likely be the deepest in all of Class 6A. It will be headlined by Jacksonville State signee Colin Woodham, who has been the team’s ace since he was in eighth grade.
The southpaw led Stanhope in innings pitched last year with 68, and he recorded a 1.65 earned run average in the process. He struck out 91 batters while walking only 16 batters.
He is joined by fellow starter Colton Walls, a Troy signee, who had a 1.33 ERA in 42 innings last year. Newcomer TJ Lambert will look to be someone who throws a lot of innings, as well as Evan Duncan, Tyler Woodham, Winston Person, and even center fielder Chase Williams.
Duncan pitched 32 innings last season, mostly in relief, and had a 1.73 ERA in the process.
That’s not it as Brodie Cockrell, Matthew Gainey, Jackson Stallworth, Ethan Walls, Dylan Dent, and Luke Payne will all touch the mound this year.
“Our goal as a staff since we took over was to develop depth on the pitching staff, and we feel really good about where we are at right now,” Shuman said. “Most who follow high school baseball know about the top-end of our pitching staff, but there are a lot of guys who have made huge strides on the mound this off-season that we expect to see innings this year.”
Walls, the Troy signee, will move from third base to primarily playing catcher to fill a hole there. He hit seven home runs last year. Taking over the open third-base spot is little brother Ethan Walls who spot-started at shortstop and third last year. Dent will also fight for innings.
The middle infield will be held down by Hayden Anderson and South Alabama commit Zach Stevens, while first base will be split between Winston Person and Colin Woodham..
In the outfield, the speedy Williams will star in center field. The UAB signee led the county with a .475 batting average last year while terrorizing opposing pitchers on the base path. He recorded 28 stolen bases in 2022 while scoring 46 runs at the top of the lineup.
In right field is Duncan, who tied Walls for a team-leading seven home runs last year. He is a Gulf Coast Junior College signee. Cockrell will also play in right.
In left field, Tevin Landrum returns after missing the majority of last season with an injury. His speed back in the lineup will be a huge addition to the team.
Stallworth will take significant at-bats at the designated hitter spot, but the position is open to plenty of players on the team.