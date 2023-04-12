The Stanhope Elmore baseball team is one win away from repeating as area champions.
Stanhope Elmore beat rival Wetumpka, 13-2, in five innings in Game 1 of the area championship series. The Mustangs knocked around six extra base hits, including a walk-off two-run home run from Evan Duncan to claim the win.
Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Wetumpka on Wednesday after games were moved up a day due to inclement weather.
“It’s not over yet,” Stanhope Elmore coach Kaleb Shuman said. “We still have to take care of business. You feel good after a win like that and I’m proud of the way we played top to bottom, but we still have to take care of the rest of the series. We can’t get too hung up on this one win.”
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Evan Duncan bat flips after hitting a walkoff home run against Wetumpka.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Colin Woodham pitches in an area game against Wetumpka.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Evan Duncan hits a walk off home run against Wetumpka.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Wetumpka’s Caden Wooldridge pitches in an area game against Stanhope Elmore.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Colton Walls doubles against Wetumpka.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Colin Woodham hits against Wetumpka.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Chase Williams high-fives head coach Kaleb Shuman after a home run.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore shortstop Hayden Anderson throws across the diamond.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Ethan Walls throws across the diamond.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Wetumpka assistant coach Russ Brooks.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore catcher Colton Walls catches a pitch.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Evan Duncan celebrates after hitting a walkoff home run against Wetumpka.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore second baseman Zach Stevens turns a double play against Wetumpka.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Chase Williams celebrates a home run with a euro-step around Wetumpka catcher Davis Wells.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Wetumpka’s Dorion Jackson hits against Stanhope Elmore.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Tevin Landrum runs the bases.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Ethan Walls, left, collides with Wetumpka’s Dorion Jackson on a slide into third base.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald A Wetumpka hitter hits against Stanhope Elmore.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Hayden Anderson celebrates after hitting a double.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore coach Kaleb Shuman signals towards his dugout.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Wetumpka’s Mason Fuller fields the ball against Stanhope Elmore.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Tevin Landrum slides safely into home plate with a face full of chalk.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Cavarous Ellis scores a run and loses his helmet as he nears home plate.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Wetumpka’s Caden Wooldridge fields a ball against Stanhope Elmore.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Wetumpka’s Mason Fuller fields the ball against Stanhope Elmore.
The Mustangs offense got started early and often in the game. Stanhope scored three runs in the first on an RBI double from Colton Walls, RBI single from pitcher Colin Woodham, and a sacrifice fly by Jackson Stallworth.
Ty Brooks was able to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 3-2 in the top of the second with a two-run single, but that was Wetumpka’s only offense on the day.
With a 9-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Mustangs put together three of their six extra base hits. Hayden Anderson doubled to lead off the inning, then Chase Williams hit a no-doubt home run to center field to go up, 11-2.
Colton Walls followed that home run with a walk, and Duncan ended the game with a deep fly to left field. Duncan ended the game with a 3-for-3 day with a home run, double, and five RBIs.
Woodham, who added two hits and two RBIs, struck out eight batters in five innings of work on the mound.