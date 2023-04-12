04112023 Wetumpka Stanhope 19.JPG

Dalton Middleton / The Herald Stanhope Elmore’s Tevin Landrum runs the bases.

The Stanhope Elmore baseball team is one win away from repeating as area champions.

Stanhope Elmore beat rival Wetumpka, 13-2, in five innings in Game 1 of the area championship series. The Mustangs knocked around six extra base hits, including a walk-off two-run home run from Evan Duncan to claim the win.

Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Wetumpka on Wednesday after games were moved up a day due to inclement weather.

“It’s not over yet,” Stanhope Elmore coach Kaleb Shuman said. “We still have to take care of business. You feel good after a win like that and I’m proud of the way we played top to bottom, but we still have to take care of the rest of the series. We can’t get too hung up on this one win.”

The Mustangs offense got started early and often in the game. Stanhope scored three runs in the first on an RBI double from Colton Walls, RBI single from pitcher Colin Woodham, and a sacrifice fly by Jackson Stallworth.

Ty Brooks was able to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 3-2 in the top of the second with a two-run single, but that was Wetumpka’s only offense on the day.

With a 9-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Mustangs put together three of their six extra base hits. Hayden Anderson doubled to lead off the inning, then Chase Williams hit a no-doubt home run to center field to go up, 11-2.

Colton Walls followed that home run with a walk, and Duncan ended the game with a deep fly to left field. Duncan ended the game with a 3-for-3 day with a home run, double, and five RBIs.

Woodham, who added two hits and two RBIs, struck out eight batters in five innings of work on the mound.