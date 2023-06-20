Stanhope Elmore’s senior class continues to impress on the baseball diamond.
Since the season ended, three more Mustangs have committed and signed to play baseball at the college level.
Brodie Cockrell has signed with Huntingdon College, Tevin Landrum has signed with Faulkner University and Winston Person signed with Wallace Community College in Selma.
That now makes eight signees from Stanhope Elmore’s senior class, joining Zach Stevens (South Alabama), Colton Walls (Troy), Colin Woodham (Jacksonville State), Evan Duncan (Gulf Coast State College) and Chase Williams (Northwest Florida).
The only two members of the 10-man class who have not signed are TJ Lambert and Matthew Gainey, but both are going to the college level as well. Lambert is visiting campuses and will play college baseball, while Gainey earned a full ride scholarship to Auburn for ROTC.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the whole class,” Stanhope coach Kaleb Shuman said. “Having this many players earn an opportunity to play at the next level is the result of a lot of hard work. This group has spent the last four years working all the time and going above and beyond what was asked of them. They are all talented, but these opportunities weren't gifts. They were earned.”
Cockrell’s decision to play at Huntingdon was an easy choice, and now he can make an instant impact out of the bullpen there. During his visit, he loved the coaching staff and facilities.
“It means the world to me to play at the next level,” Cockrell said. “I’m very grateful to get this opportunity and I’m going to make sure I make the best of it. I feel like I can bring the ability to be put in any situation on the mound and be able to execute and do my job no matter the pressure.”
Cockrell had a successful senior season where he recorded a 1-0 record with two saves and a 1.00 earned run average. He pitched 21 innings of relief and struck out 27 batters compared to only eight walks.
Landrum did most of his damage on the base paths and in the field as he recorded a .311 batting average with 28 hits and 18 stolen bases. He had only three errors this year and will look to play immediately at Faulkner.
Person first visited Wallace CC last fall, and the team and coaching staff remained in constant contact with the Stanhope pitcher. That motivated his decision, and he said it means a lot to him to get the opportunity to play at the next level.
In his last two seasons, Person recorded a 2.33 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP with 20 strikeouts and only eight issued walks. Opponents recorded only a .195 batting average against him as Shuman said the Mustangs used Person as their “get out a jam” reliever.
“I’m definitely going to bring some positive energy to the team,” Person said. “When the moment comes up there on the mound, I’m going to do my job and pound the zone.”