Stanhope Elmore head baseball coach Kaleb Shuman liked his team’s chances entering Thursday’s doubleheader, and his Mustangs showed exactly why he had that level of confidence.
Stanhope Elmore swept Wetumpka in Thursday's doubleheader, 5-1 in Game 1, and 4-3 in Game 2, to win the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 three-game series.
With the two wins, Stanhope Elmore wins the series, 2-1, and takes control of first place in the area. Wetumpka won Game 1 of the series on Tuesday and is currently in second place in the area with its 1-2 record.
Benjamin Russell has yet to play an area game yet and is currently 0-0.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team in general and the adjustment they made,” Shuman said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way they found to not just win one game but to win both of them. … We control our destiny now and that’s what we want. Every great team has a story and right now, we’re the author. Nobody else has any say in it now. We write our own story.”
Stanhope Elmore’s Zach Stevens, a South Alabama commit, got the start on the mound for the Mustangs in Game 1. He showed his worth as he pitched a complete game, allowing only one run on four hits and three hits.
He finished the game with 11 strikeouts, striking out two or more batters in four of the seven innings he pitched. He struck out the side around a double in the first inning and set the tone for the rest of the night.
Troy commit Colton Walls pitched six innings of Game 2, allowing only three runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out six Indians, four of which came in the fifth and sixth innings.
Junior Evan Duncan came in to pitch in the top of the seventh inning, tied 3-3, and pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two flyouts, a walk and a caught stealing.
“Our pitching has been our strong point all season long,” Shuman said of Stevens and Walls. “They did tonight what they always do. They came out and gave us a chance to win and they did a tremendous job on the mound. Duncan coming in in the seventh and getting 3-up, 3-down in a crucial moment gave us all the momentum we needed in that last inning.”
In Tuesday’s loss to Wetumpka in Game 1, Stanhope only recorded three hits and couldn’t get any offers going against Wetumpka’s Jaxon Shineflew.
Shuman decided to mess with his lineup a little bit, and the small changes to the lineup paid dividends as the Mustangs tallied 19 total hits in the doubleheader. They had eight hits in six innings in the first game, then tallied 11 across the seven innings of the second.
Chase Williams was a big part of that offense, going 5 for 7 at the plate with four singles, one double, three stolen bases, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Williams was able to tie the game twice in Game 2, scoring the team’s second run after singling, stealing second and third base, then scoring on a passed ball.
To tie the game, 3-3, in the fifth, Williams singled again then stole second base. Following a passed ball, Colin Woodham batted him in.
“More than anything, we made adjustments,” Shuman said of the offense. “They changed their approach with two strikes, and changed some little things at the plate. … Speed never slumps, and Chase (Williams) has speed. He’s one of the fastest players I’ve ever coached. I jokingly say a walk is a double for him, and sometimes its a triple. When you have a guy like that get on base, they’re having to focus on him and not fully focused on the guy at the plate. That gives us a chance to be able to capitalize on mistakes they might make.”
With the game tied, 3-3, going into the bottom of the seventh, Wetumpka’s Kyle Morrison was able to strike out the first two batters on six straight pitches.
He then hit a batter, and after a passed ball and an infield single, Duncan delivered the game-winning RBI infield single to win the game, 4-3.