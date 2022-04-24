Stanhope Elmore’s baseball team sat in the Opelika dugout on Friday afternoon in seemingly the same exact situation it was in two months ago.
Just like on Feb. 19, Stanhope lost to Opelika on the road and head coach Kaleb Shuman met with his team in the visiting dugout.
The biggest difference between the two dates, however, was that his team’s season was on the line this time. But Shuman rallied his team from down 0-1 in the playoff series, and his Mustangs went on to win two games in a row to clinch the playoff series.
Stanhope beat Opelika, 5-2, in Game 2 on Friday night then came back on Saturday afternoon and beat the home Bulldogs, 12-1, to clinch the series. Stanhope Elmore now advances to the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
“Two months ago, in this exact same dugout, I told the guys there will be a scenario in the future where they’d have to either forget about what just happened and answer, or their season will be over,” Shuman said. “Well I told them after Game 1 that we are here. We were in the same dugout that we were in when I told them that, and we had to find a way to forget about that loss and answer.”
The answer, in short, was junior left-handed pitcher Colin Woodham. Shuman started Zach Stevens instead of Woodham in Game 1, and while Stevens didn’t pitch bad, he took the loss.
Woodham came in and does what the Mustangs’ ace always does and gave the team a chance to win. Woodham, in Game 2, pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 11 Opelika batters and only walking one.
With two outs in the seventh inning, he was replaced by Evan Duncan who came in and secured the win.
“I probably sound like a broken record, but Colin Woodham was the stopper,” Shuman said. “He only walked one guy, and he gave us a chance.”
In Game 3, Colton Walls earned the start and shut down the Opelika offense as Stanhope’s offense couldn’t be stopped. Walls didn’t put up the strikeout numbers that Stevens and Woodham did, but he did his job.
Walls allowed only one run on seven hits and struck out four batters. He only walked one batter. Between the four pitchers that Stanhope used this weekend, they accumulated 25 strikeouts and only four walks.
“Colton threw 75% of his pitches for strikes, and that’s ridiculous in high school considering he’s throwing 90 MPH,” Shuman said. “When it came time to bear down, he did. He walked one guy and they really only barreled one pitch up and Chase Williams chased it down in centerfield. That was about the most damage they did to him. He pitched a lights out ball game.”
The Mustangs’ offense helped give Walls the win by knocking around 13 hits on the Opelika pitchers. Nine of those hits came from the top of the Mustangs’ lineup.
In the critical Game 3, Stevens had three hits and two RBIs, Williams had two hits, Walls had two hits and an RBI, and Duncan had two hits and two RBIs.
Five and six-hole hitters Connor Gregg and Woodham each added three RBIs a piece.
Now in the second round, the Mustangs will host their next playoff series. Stanhope Elmore will face and host Gulf Shores at home on Friday night at 4:30 and 7 p.m. If Game 3 is needed, it will be on Saturday.