The Stanhope Elmore football team had to battle the flu this week, but the Mustangs were still able to end their season on a high note.
Stanhope Elmore went on the road and beat Minor, 21-7, on Thursday night to cap off the season as the Mustangs (4-6) end the year on a three-game winning streak.
The win didn’t come easy, however, as both starting quarterback Jacob Bryant and backup quarterback Josiah Scott both missed the game due to the flu.
With those two out, Stanhope Elmore resorted to tight end Colton Walls, a football and baseball commit to Troy, to play quarterback. The senior went on to have a stellar night as the completed 16 of his 25 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown to fellow Troy commit Jackson Thomas. He also rushed for 65 yards.
“They were tremendous,” head coach Brian Bradford said of his team. “There were a lot of things going on. We had four or five guys out with the flu and had a lot more miss practice throughout the week. So we took Colton and he played quarterback and he had a very big game. We had to play really, really well and play together. The guys had some fire under them.”
Thomas, who caught the touchdown pass, also rushed for two touchdowns out of the Mustangs’ wildcat formation that they like to run.
“Jackson ran in two touchdowns and he had a big night,” Bradford said. “Troy is really lucky to be getting him next year. We did some wildcat stuff and direct snapped to him with Colton as a main blocker. Colton and Hunter Adams did really good blocking on those touchdowns.”
Thomas’ three touchdowns were enough for the win as the Stanhope Elmore defense continued to play great as the season ended.
Stanhope allowed only one touchdown on a long pass, but held Minor in check the rest of the way. Stanhope’s defense, outside of a three-game stretch in the middle of the season, was stellar this year.
Stanhope allowed 24 points per game, but allowed only 26 total points the last three games as they beat Pike Road, Park Crossing and Minor.
“We’ve had a good defense most of the year, but there were a couple of games where we had mental breakdowns,” Bradford said. “We usually play good defense, and these last couple of games we’ve been re-focused and the kids played like they can play on that side of the ball.”