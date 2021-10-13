As volleyball teams across the state prepare for area volleyball tournaments this week, Stanhope Elmore and head coach Flavia Freeney are fighting for a playoff spot.
Stanhope enters the Class 6A, Area 5 tournament, hosted at Wetumpka, as the No. 3 seed. The Lady Mustangs will face No. 2 seed Benjamin Russell at 4:30 p.m. with a playoff berth on the line.
The winner of the game will punch their ticket to the playoffs and face No. 1 seed Wetumpka at 6 p.m., while the loser is eliminated from the tournament and their season is over.
“We played a heck of a game against Ben Russell a few weeks ago, and I really feel that every match we’ve played this year we’ve gotten better,” Freeney said. “It’s been amazing. We had a late start, but these girls have gotten so much better. I really feel like we have a good shot at winning.”
Stanhope went 0-4 in area play this year, but the Lady Panthers were not an easy win for opponents Wetumpka and Ben Russell.
In the two matches between Ben Russell and Stanhope, Ben Russell went 2-0. But neither match was a sweep, and Ben Russell ended up winning both of them, 3-1. Freeney said both times they’ve played, she’s seen her team start playing the way Ben Russell wanted to play, and that put them in a hole early.
Since the last game against Ben Russell on Sept. 28, Freeney’s team has improved and she hopes to prove that on Thursday afternoon.
“I think we just have to be settled,” Freeney said. “We have to settle down and play our game. It seems like when we go against heavy hitters like Wetumpka or Ben Russell, we start playing their game and having to catch up. We just have to play our game.”
The winner goes on to face No. 1 seed Wetumpka in the championship, and the Lady Indians are in an interesting position right now.
Because of the area only being a three-team area, Wetumpka has already clinched a playoff spot by earning the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Lady Indians are 22-15 this year and have swept through the area.
They beat Stanhope, 3-0, in both matches this year and beat Ben Russell, 3-0 and 3-1 in their two area matchups. They played a third time, in the Elmore County Block Party Tournament, where Wetumpka won 2-1.
Wetumpka, however, may be without one of its best players this week. Starting senior libero Erin Douglass missed last week’s game against Stanhope Elmore due to personal reasons, and her timetable for return is currently unknown.
Douglass is an All-County player from a year ago, and if she is out again, eighth grader Ashlynn Turner will step in like she did last week and play the libero position.
“We will see how practice goes this week and we are going to see what we can do about our lineup,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said.
In Class 5A, Area 6, the Elmore County Lady Panthers are looking to win their 12th consecutive area tournament. The Lady Panthers (16-7, 5-1) have hosted the area tournament 12 consecutive years, and they earned the No. 1 seed again this season.
Elmore County will play No. 4 Holtville, who went winless in area play, in the first round of the tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Following that game, No. 2 seed Jemison and No. 3 Marbury will play in the semifinals. The two teams that advance out of the semifinals will play in the championship and advance to the playoffs.
Elmore County beat Holtville twice already this season, both times in a 3-0 sweep. The Lady Panthers only lost one area game all year, a 3-2 loss to Jemison. The two teams split on the year.
In Class 5A, Area 5, Tallassee will try to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The area tournament is held at Brewbaker Tech, and the No. 3 seed Lady Tigers will face No. 2 seed Pike Road at 3 p.m. for a chance to advance in the bracket.