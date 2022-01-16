After Tuesday’s loss to Benjamin Russell, Stanhope Elmore boys basketball coach David Cochran said he wanted to see his Mustangs play a complete game in area play.
On Saturday night, he saw that and more as the Mustangs led from start to finish as they improved their Class 6A, Area 5 record to 1-1.
Stanhope Elmore beat Wetumpka, 73-61, in a rivalry and area game. The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back, riding a big scoring outburst from senior guard Dillon Barnes.
Barnes led the game with a game-high 24 points, including 16 in the first half.
“This is a huge, complete team win coming on the road,” Stanhope coach David Cochran said. “This team is special. They don’t care who it is. Any given night, it can be any person on our team. It can be Dillon Barnes, it can be Pat Williams, or Nick Morgan, or Dylon Williams. They don’t care. They do the little things right and are very unselfish.”
Barnes had the hot hand from the start. The senior guard had two layups early, then hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter. Williams added two 3-pointers of his own, and the Mustangs led 23-13 going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Josiah Scott added a 3-pointer while Barnes added six points and Pat Williams added seven points and Stanhope led, 43-31, at the break.
Wetumpka came out in the second half and cut the lead to five points, but couldn’t get it any closer. The Indians, which are 0-2 in area play, used a 9-2 run over the first three minutes of the third quarter to cut the lead to 45-40.
Cochran then called a timeout, and Stanhope countered with a run of its own. The Mustangs went on a 13-5 run to push its lead back out to 13, 58-45, with just over a minute left in the quarter, and then took a 60-50 lead going into the final frame.
“We called a timeout and just re-gathered ourselves,” Cochran said. “We told the guys to remember what got us there, which was attacking and taking care of the basketball. But the most important thing was getting stops on defense. We weren’t hustling or getting rebounds, and Wetumpka got a couple of second-chance opportunities during their run.”
Wetumpka’s Nate Rogers, who led the team with 23 points, hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the lead to 10 at the end of the quarter.
That was the closest the score would get the rest of the game, as Stanhope went shot-for-shot with Wetumpka in the fourth. Neither team could get a run going, and Stanhope won, 73-61.
Only five players scored in the game for Stanhope, while four of them reached double digits. To go along with Barnes’ 24 points, Scott added 18 while Dylon Williams scored 12 and Pat Williams scored 13.
On the Wetumpka side, Rogers was one of only two Indians to reach double digits. PJ Merkerson added 12 points.
The Mustangs now enter Week 2 of area play with a 1-1 record and have a big matchup with Benjamin Russell on Tuesday night. Ben Russell beat Stanhope, 76-70, last week.
“We have to be ready to compete and play,” Cochran said. “Going over to Benjamin Russell is going to be hard. That’s a tough place to win.”