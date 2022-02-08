For the fourth and most important time this season, the Stanhope Elmore boys beat Wetumpka on the basketball court.
Stanhope Elmore, which trailed by as much as seven points in the fourth quarter, stormed back to beat Wetumpka, 55-53, in the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 semifinals on Tuesday night.
Stanhope Elmore trailed in the game, 48-42, with just four minutes left in the game when the Mustangs reeled off a 13-5 run to finish the game.
The Mustangs clinched a playoff berth with the win and advance to face No. 1 seed Benjamin Russell in the area championship on Thursday. Wetumpka’s season comes to an end with the loss.
“It doesn’t matter who it is, it is unbelievably hard to beat a team four times in one year,” Stanhope coach David Cochran said. “I’m so proud of these kids. For a team that last year we fell short in this same semifinal game and missed the playoffs, our guys responded well last summer, last fall and this season. I’m so proud of all 13 of these kids.”
The turning point of the game was right after Wetumpka’s James Turpin knocked down a corner 3-pointer to put the Indians up, 48-42, with exactly four minutes and 30 seconds left.
Cochran immediately called a timeout for his team, and the Mustangs came out as hot as possible out of the timeout. Point guard Pat Williams took the inbound pass and quickly turned it into a layup, then Dylon Williams knocked down a 3-pointer on the next possession to cut the lead to 48-47.
Following a Stanhope steal on Wetumpka’s next offensive possession, Stanhope’s Nick Morgan was fouled on a made layup and completed the 3-point play with a free throw to give Stanhope the final lead in the game, 50-48.
After a Wetumpka timeout with 1:56 left on the game clock, Williams hit another layup to cap off the quick 10-0 run and put the Mustangs up, 52-48.
“We just tried to put a little more pressure on them,” Cochran said. “They did a great job with their guards of dictating the tempo. But those last minutes of the game, we just wanted to turn up a little bit and see if we could cause some chaos and luckily we did. I’m proud of the guys for executing.”
Wetumpka’s Nate Rogers, who led all scorers with 22 points, hit three free throws down the stretch to cut the lead to one point twice, but Stanhope’s Josiah Scott had a dunk and a free throw to put the Indians away in the final seconds.
PJ Merkerson added 14 points for the Indians, but was injured late in the game and missed the final minutes.
Stanhope put three players in double digits. Williams scored a team-high 17 points, including seven in the decisive fourth quarter. Morgan added 15 points while Dillon Barnes scored 12.
“We take a lot of pride in moving the basketball and and anybody on any given night can get hot,” Cochran said. “These guys know that and they take a lot of pride in it. They’re very unselfish.”