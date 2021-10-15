Stanhope Elmore took the No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A down to the wire on Friday night, but the Mustangs fell just short of the upset win.
Helena beat Stanhope Elmore, 22-15, to remain undefeated on the season. Helena, which has already claimed the Class 6A, Region 3 championship with its 9-0 overall record and 6-0 region record, scored with 34 seconds left to win the game.
Stanhope Elmore moves to 4-4 on the year with a 2-3 region record. The Mustangs have lost two straight games and will play Wetumpka next week with a playoff game on the line.
“That was a good defensive football game, with both teams running the football,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said. “It was one of those physical football games you like to watch with both teams lining up and going toe-to-toe. It was back and forth the whole game.”
Helena took an early lead in the game, 7-0, on a short rushing touchdown with just over a minute left in the first quarter, but Stanhope quickly tied the game up.
The Mustangs’ offense ran the ball down the field on a 12-play scoring drive, all run attempts, and scored on a Davion Thomas touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and that score stayed until the end of the third quarter.
To start the wild fourth quarter, Helena scored on a pop pass from quarterback McGwire Turner to tight end JC Sivley, and the Huskies led 14-7.
After Stanhope was forced to punt the ball on its next offensive possession, the Stanhope defense stepped up and intercepted Turner to give the offense some life.
Following the interception, Stanhope drove back down the field and running back Antonio Trone scored on a run. The Mustangs decided to go for two, and Trone punched it in to give Stanhope a 15-14 lead with four minutes left.
Helena then drove right back down the field, and after converting on three fourth down conversions, punched in a short touchdown run to go up, 22-15, with 34 seconds left in the game.
Stanhope’s attempt to tie the game came up just short.
“I think they converted on about three fourth downs on that final drive and scored with 30 seconds left, and we tried to back down the field with 30 seconds left and no time outs and we couldn’t score so they ended up winning,” Bradford said. “It was a good game. Hats off to Helena. They played a really good game and we came up a little bit short.”
The Mustangs travel to Wetumpka next week in their final region game. Both teams are 2-3 in region play and are tied for fourth place.