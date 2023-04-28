The Stanhope Elmore Mustangs have still yet to allow a run to opponents in the playoffs, taking two games over Hueytown 5-0 and 2-0 to advance in the postseason.
“This one feels great,” coach DK Shuman said. “An outstanding performance by our team. They have played well all year. We found a way.”
Colin Woodham got the start in Game 1, and pitched the entire way. Woodham allowed just four hits and struck out five batters.
In 12 innings pitched in the playoffs, Woodham has only allowed five total hits and has struck out 13 total batters.
Following Woodham’s performance on the mound was Evan Duncan, who went five innings, striking out five and only allowed two hits in Game 2.
This postseason, Duncan has let up just three total hits and struck out nine batters.
“Our pitching staff, I can’t say enough about them,” Shuman said. “That is four shutouts in the playoffs. You feel awful good when you can run those guys out there and know that they are not going to give up many.”
Shuman said his pitching staff has not done anything special in particular this postseason, but rather has relied on their plentiful years of experience to keep their opponents off the scoreboard.
“They have been doing this for years now,” Shuman said. “Our pitching staff have been the guys for a while now. And we still have arms waiting to get in.”
Tyler Woodham was one of those extra arms.
The reliever pitched in on the pitching effort, getting the final two innings of work in Game 2. He struck out a pair while giving up just two hits.
The story of the game for Shuman was his pitching, and understandably so. The pitching staff allowed just eight hits between the two games. Dating back to the Chilton County series, the team has only allowed 13 hits or a bit over three hits per game.
“For them to be able to go out in four games and give up none, I can’t say enough about them,” Shuman said. “I am really proud of the way they played. Hopefully, we can carry on with this momentum.”
The Stanhope bats were not terribly explosive in either game outside of three specific swings.
In Game 1, Duncan crushed a two-run homer in his only hit of the game.
During Game 2, Zach Stevens hit a grounder that took a favorable bounce and allowed a runner to score. Chase Williams followed that with a double that scored one and gave the team just enough run support to pull out the clinching win.
Hueytown’s starting pitcher John Michael Pickens struck out 13 batters in the second game, and allowed just two runs. But the two runs were just enough.
“Pickens is outstanding,” Shuman said. “I don’t know if anybody has struck us out in a week’s worth of games. But our guys battled and found a way to scratch two in that inning.”
Looking ahead, Stanhope will play the winner of Briarwood and Hillcrest starting May 4.
To Shuman, if the team is to continue advancing, it will come down to his guys on the mound.
“I like where we are at but we just have to keep throwing strikes,” Shuman said.